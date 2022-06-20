Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/first offense - Lakendrick Dante Alexander, 23, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Alexander is also charged with improper lane usage, no liability insurance.

• Failure to pay - Johnny James Dunnigan Jr., 58, 1403 5th St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Richard LeDerrick McQuarley, 27, 919 47th Ave., Meridian. McQuarley is also charged with speeding, windows, tinted or darkened/first offense.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Gerald Dewayne Toole, 52, 770 Paulding Rd., Meridian.

• Possession of unregistered weapon - Edward Tyrone Walker, 43, 1730 Lizzie Rd., Meridian.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

• DUI/first offense - Justin Robert Ward, 38, 3649 Pine Dr., Lauderdale.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Domestic violence

• Smith Spurr Rd., Toomsuba.

Accident no injuries

• Hwy. 496-Sam Hurt Rd., Toomsuba.

Assault

• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.

Burglary already occupied

• Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.

• Hamrick Rd., Collinsville.

Vandalism

• Sunshine Rd., Daleville.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

