Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Lakendrick Dante Alexander, 23, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Alexander is also charged with improper lane usage, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay - Johnny James Dunnigan Jr., 58, 1403 5th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Richard LeDerrick McQuarley, 27, 919 47th Ave., Meridian. McQuarley is also charged with speeding, windows, tinted or darkened/first offense.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Gerald Dewayne Toole, 52, 770 Paulding Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of unregistered weapon - Edward Tyrone Walker, 43, 1730 Lizzie Rd., Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Justin Robert Ward, 38, 3649 Pine Dr., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Domestic violence
• Smith Spurr Rd., Toomsuba.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 496-Sam Hurt Rd., Toomsuba.
Assault
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Burglary already occupied
• Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Hamrick Rd., Collinsville.
Vandalism
• Sunshine Rd., Daleville.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
