Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Murder - Derickus Deshawn Dean, 23, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Dean is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Jacoby Marquez Dunnigan, 29, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian. Dunnigan is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, in possession of a weapon with intent.
• Burglary/commercial building - Thomas James Hairston, 61, 1205 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Rachel Card Horner, 57, 1111 Grand Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Darrell Terrell McMillan, 24, 1300 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance - Anthony Pike, 31, 4425 19N, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Colton Cleveland, born in 1982, 1914 11th St. Apt. 503, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Tommy L. Wiley III, born in 1994, 5224 Valley St., Meridian. Wiley III is also charged with trespassing, petit larceny.
• Public drunk - Turner R. Alford, born in 1972, 1643 S Hwy. 19, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 5000 block of 5th St., 6:33 p.m.
• 3000 block of 15th Place, 7:45 a.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of Hwy. 39N, 10:02 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Dalton Clarence Davis Jr., 53, 189 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Anquenetta Shanta Scott, 43, 8236 Head Start Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Javontee Terrell, 25, 2901 10th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Dogwood Lake Rd.
• Johnny Bailey Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 145 SB/Dr. Brock Rd.
Observation
• 14th St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station - 901 1st.
• Not reported - 1513 25th; 2199 Hwy. 19.
• Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill - 2526 67th Ave.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 4699 8th.
• Not reported - 1300 26th; 1999 14th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Emergency medical service call - Meehan-Savoy Rd. (Meehan).
• Vehicle fire - scales (Toomsuba).
• Fire alarm - Bunk Newell Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Causeyville).
• Accident with injuries - Hwy. 45-Chip Pickering (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
