Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Murder - Derickus Deshawn Dean, 23, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Dean is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - Jacoby Marquez Dunnigan, 29, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian. Dunnigan is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, in possession of a weapon with intent.

• Burglary/commercial building - Thomas James Hairston, 61, 1205 45th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of controlled substance - Rachel Card Horner, 57, 1111 Grand Ave., Meridian.

• Aggravated assault - Darrell Terrell McMillan, 24, 1300 33rd Ave., Meridian.

• Sale of controlled substance - Anthony Pike, 31, 4425 19N, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Colton Cleveland, born in 1982, 1914 11th St. Apt. 503, Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Tommy L. Wiley III, born in 1994, 5224 Valley St., Meridian. Wiley III is also charged with trespassing, petit larceny.

• Public drunk - Turner R. Alford, born in 1972, 1643 S Hwy. 19, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Auto burglary

• 5000 block of 5th St., 6:33 p.m.

• 3000 block of 15th Place, 7:45 a.m.

Shootings

• 2300 block of Hwy. 39N, 10:02 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Probation violation/parole - Dalton Clarence Davis Jr., 53, 189 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.

• Failure to appear - Anquenetta Shanta Scott, 43, 8236 Head Start Rd., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Javontee Terrell, 25, 2901 10th Ave., Meridian.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Theft

• Dogwood Lake Rd.

• Johnny Bailey Rd.

Traffic stop

• Hwy. 145 SB/Dr. Brock Rd.

Observation

• 14th St.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station - 901 1st.

• Not reported - 1513 25th; 2199 Hwy. 19.

• Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill - 2526 67th Ave.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 4699 8th.

• Not reported - 1300 26th; 1999 14th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Emergency medical service call - Meehan-Savoy Rd. (Meehan).

• Vehicle fire - scales (Toomsuba).

• Fire alarm - Bunk Newell Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Causeyville).

• Accident with injuries - Hwy. 45-Chip Pickering (Lauderdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

