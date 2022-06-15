Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Simple assault - Janece Rogers, born in 2001, 4608 Pacific St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Rakeith R. Watson, born in 1988, 5016 37th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat/two counts - Jonathan M. Johnson, born in 1988, 1211 27th Ave. Apt. 1, Meridian. Johnson is also charged with stalking, telephone harassment.
• Indecent exposure - Richard L. Chandler Jr., born in 1970, 1107 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Glen E. Barfield, born in 1965, 3001 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child - Vanessa F. Dean, born in 1985, 3824 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Richard L. Chandler Jr., born in 1970, 1107 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Tommy L. Wiley III, born in 1994, 5224 Valley St., Meridian. Wiley III is also charged with giving false information.
• DUI/other - William B. Johnson, born in 1985, 5990 Graham Cemetery Rd., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Domestic violence - Johnny L. Leggett, born in 1972, 608 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Calvin C. Wilson, born in 1987, 5404 1st Ave., Meridian. Wilson is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
• Disorderly conduct - Kynidi A. Dorris, born in 2002, Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Gregory A. Gosnell, born in 1984, homeless.
• DUI/other - Johnta R. Fowler, born in 1975, 1723 16th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - John W. Bennoman, born in 1967, 182 Lancaster Rd., Dekalb.
• Simple assault - Dylan A. Criddle, born in 1999, 5118 Manning St., Meridian. Criddle is also charged with petit larceny.
• Domestic violence - Brierra Smith, born in 1991, 803 29th St. Apt. 423, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Larry Smith, born in 1994, 2325 34th Ave., Meridian. • Malicious mischief - Antonyo D. Mason, born in 1989, 302 A Sam Hurt Rd., Toomsuba.
• Assault on a minor - Devonte M. Priester, born in 1998, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W Apt. A7, Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Fredez L. Clark, born in 1993, 626 21st St. Apt. 21, Meridian. Clark is also charged with disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3400 block of Parkway Blvd., 2:35 a.m.
• 5500 block of North Lake Dr., 9:32 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2300 block of South Frontage Rd., 5:30 a.m.
• 4800 block of Royal Rd., 4:29 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 11:26 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3600 block of 39th St., 8:43 a.m.
Robbery
• 2900 block of South Frontage Rd., 2:18 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:43 a.m.
Shootings
• 2700 block of 10th St., 8:34 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Drevonte Marquel Armour, 40, 4605 Arthur St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Sherrod Grace, 24, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Joshua Robert Simmonds, 30, 5867 Centerhill Rd., Collinsville.
• DUI/second offense - Joel Arias, 70, 8827 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian. Arias is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident, no liability insurance.
• DUI/second offense - John Edward Bell III, 38, 1735 Bunk Newell, Meridian. Bell is also charged with no driver’s license, expired license tag, careless driving, failure to pay/two counts.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Kelvin DeJusus Ephrim Jr., 20, 1318 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Nathaniel Blake Henry, 24, homeless.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle/two counts - Guy Wilson McRae, 37, 2414 25th St., Meridian. McRae is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property/felony.
• Larceny - Summer Nicole West Taylor, 43, 373 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• Rape/statutory/two counts - James Michael Wilkins, 49, 1171 Private Rd. 5500, Uvalde, Texas.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Safety check point
• Hwy. 39/Daleville Prismatic Rd.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Shooting
• J.O. Thomas Rd.
Pick up wanted
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Lauderdale Rd.
• Old 8th St. Rd/Whippoorwill Rd.
Traffic stop
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 45N/Thornton Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Canceled on medical scene - 1930 26th.
• Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle - 104 Skyland.
• Gas leak - 8235 Eagle Pointe.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 5404 10th; 2838 14th.
• Unauthorized burning - 3100 38th.
• CO detector activation due to malfunction - 2700 24th.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 211 Windmill; 295 Old Country Club.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 154 Interstate 20/59 EB.
• Not reported - 134 North Hills; 1799 10th; 4000 34th; 4315 Hwy. 39; 901 1st; 107 71st; 6116 Oakland Heights; 6225 M.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire - Johnson Lane (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Accident with injuries - Interstate 59 (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 48 emergency runs
Wednesday at 2 p.m.
