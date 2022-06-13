Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Court order/mandatory days - Ernesto E. Allen, 31, 1430 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - Marcus Chad Brooks, 47, 5882 Hwy. 11S, Enterprise. Brooks is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

• Probation violation/parole - Doracio Shanquill Clayton, 36, 2222 18th Ave., Meridian.

• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - Napolean Donsha Cole, 46, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 117, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Tommy Lee Croft Jr., 34, 3110 26th St., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Larry Gene Fairchild, 37, 2279 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.

• Contraband in correctional facility - Joshua William George, 34, 1170 Aycock Rd., Meridian.

• Disposing of stolen property - Alyssa Michelle Gilbert, 21, 3651 Katherine Dr., Lauderdale.

• DUI/first offense - John Larkin Gray, 49, 2328 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Gray is also charged with right half, driving on roadway.

• Public drunk - Gary Dale Guardia, 64, 4211 Greenwood Ave., Pascagoula.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Gene Haguewood, 64, 4515 17th St., Meridian.

• Petit larceny - Becky Ann McKinney, 55, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian. McKinney is also charged with probation violation/parole.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Norman Dwight McKinney Jr., 26, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian. McKinney Jr. is also charged with suspended driver’s license.

• DUI/first offense - Christopher Brian Miller, 40, 3719 Lakeview Golf Course, Meridian. Miller is also charged with suspended driver’s license, domestic violence/simple assault.

• Violation of court order - Christopher Brian Miller, 40, 3719 Lakeview Golf Course, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Shamekia Latasha Norwood, 32, 2018 19th St., Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - Edward Corttrelle Rush, 30, 4207 33rd Ave., Meridian. Rush is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, suspended driver’s license, improper equipment.

• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Ronnie Lee Womack, 47, 4364 King Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Suspicious person

• Dubose Rd/Hwy. 145.

• Hwy. 39N.

Theft

• Johnny Bailey Rd.

Mental subject

• Dees Rd/Hwy. 11/80.

Missing person

• 22nd Ave.

Burglary/already occupied

• Dogwood Lake Rd.

Vandalism

• Oaktibbee Dam Rd.

Disturbance

• Briarwood Rd.

Traffic stop

• Hwy. 19S.

Meet complainant

• Hwy. 80W.

• Hwy. 145.

Safety check-point

• Hwy. 39/Daleville Prismatic Rd.

Mississippi Bureau Investigations

• Murder/Capital - Dante Bender, 31, 107 Burt Ave., Newton. Bender is also charged with murder/first degree.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

• DUI/first offense - Christian Morgan Smith, 31, 1417 8th St., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 6228 16th.

• Building fire - 904 45th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 3615 8th; 3820 40th; 423 49th; 2428 Old Marion; 2529 34th; 3814 A; 506 Front St.;

• Not reported - 1300 Frontage; 1308 43rd; 1701 38th; 4899 5th; 729 53rd; 2408 51st; 3118 29th; 614 49th.

• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 2862 Myrtlewood.

• Heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn - 5441 33rd.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2359 Hwy. 39.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2016 29th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Vehicle fire - Interstate 59 (Lost Gap, Meehan).

• Emergency medical service call - Knox Rd. (Russell).

• Assist - Long Creek Rd. (Long Creek).

• Brush fire - Hwy. 80 (Lost Gap).

• Rekindle - Long Creek Rd. (Long Creek).

• Structure fire - Long Creek Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Causeyville).

• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Meehan).

• Vehicle fire - Meehan Savoy Rd. (Meehan).

• Fire Call - Interstate 59 (Meehan, Lost Gap).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

