Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting - Guy McRae, born n 1995, 5217 Horn Lake Rd., Lake.
• Public drunk - Crystal M. King, born in 1983, 1312 11th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Corrina M. Tucker, born in 1972, 1517 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Shawntez L. Lanier, born in 1987, 2415 10th Ave., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/refusal - Allen Boyd, born in 1977, 3010 29th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Donna Parker, born in 1987, 5037 CR 8, Vossburg.
• Public drunk - Cedric Burns, born in 1987, 4344 Pleasant Hill Rd., Meridian. Burns is also charged with disturbance of the family, simple assault, domestic violence.
• Petit larceny - Cedric Hopson, born in 1995, 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Jadaisha Tubbs, born in 1995, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Omar Rush, born in 1990, 2329 12th St., Meridian. Rush is also charged with public profanity.
• Domestic violence - Ladarius T. Johnson, born in 1990, 1512 28th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with public drunk.
• Domestic violence - Broderic Toole, born in 1982, 1105 35th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian.
• Joyriding - Detra Watts, born in 1984, 1318 19th St. Apt. H2, Meridian. Watts is also charged with telephone harassment/two counts, simple assault, simple assault/threat.
• Shoplifting - Katrina P. Fuertes, born in 1968, 1521 Jarman Rd. Cuba, Ala.
• Shoplifting - Tyra S. Benoman, born in 2001, 866 Kemper Bell Rd., Scooba.
• Shoplifting - Robert Morrison, born in 1959, 3610 41st St., Meridian. Morrison is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Simple assault - Stevy D. Mosley Jr., born in 1997, 5117 Northview Dr., Meridian. Mosley Jr. is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Mikenzi L. Ward, born in 1994, 4414 37th St., Meridian. Ward was also charged with resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Adrianna K. Burrage, born in 1998, 4708 Paulding St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 1000 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:17 a.m.
• 2200 block of Hwy. 45N, 3:14 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 9:20 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:33 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 600 block of 4th St., 3:44 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 100 block of 34th Ave., 4:03 a.m.
Shootings
• 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 8:59 p.m.
• 2100 block of Vally St., 9:45 p.m.
• 2300 block of 10th Ave., 11:44 p.m.
• 2200 block of 32nd Ave., 2:42 a.m.
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 5:51 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 25 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/other substance - Alvin Lamar Davis, 22, 10415 Rabbit Rd. Lot 61, Lauderdale. Davis is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, child restraint law, child endangerment.
• Simple assault/two counts - Michael Lee Harding, 40, 9018 Collinsville Rd., Collinsville. Harding is also charged with domestic violence.
• Possession of weapon by convicted felon - Derrick Lamar Harold Jr., 28, 2323 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Samuel Dwan Harris, 32, 901 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Elliott Johnson, 40, 271 West 2nd Ave., Lisman, Ala.
• DUI/other substance - Brikley Stormi Danyele Kelly, 28, 4857 SL Wilson Rd.
• Aggravated assault - Lajontay Montgomery, 19, 546 Cove Rd., Pennington, Ala.
• Probation violation/parole - Jonathan Neal Morton, 43, homeless, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Jaelin Price, 23, 6112 Oakland Park St., Meridian. Price is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Drezden Kenneth Scruggs, 30, 12117 Hwy. 494, Collinsville. Scruggs is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, improper equipment, possession of paraphernalia, failure to pay.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - James Zachary Simons, 30, 3584 Knox Rd., Toomsuba. Simons is also charged with failure to appear.
• Probation violation/parole - Preston Eugene Sims, 37, 1854 Carl Harper Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Sheledrick Falando Stephens, 17, 3509 33rd St., Meridian. Stephens is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Derrick Jamarco Sumrall, 42, 3305 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Shabrilya Kadasha Thedford, 25, 5106 East Lake Dr., Meridian. Thedford is also charged with MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts.
• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - Detra Mona Watts, 37, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Watts is also charged with aggravated assault, telephone harassment.
• DUI/first offense - Tina M. Weir-Hogue, 39, 90 CR 1290, Quitman. Weir-Hogue is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Marvin Beuford Barron Jr., 39, 425 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Child support/failure to pay - Milton L. Johnson, 61, 2309 S Frontage Rd.
• Exploitation of a child/31 counts - Nathan Powe, 32, 9033 Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Vandalism
• Espey Hedgepeth F. Bailey.
• Grissom Rd.
Safety checkpoint
• Hwy. 19S.
• Wilkerson Loop.
• Richard May Memorial.
• Causeyville Rd.
• College Dr.-20th St.
Burglary attempted
• Luther Walker Rd.
Shooting
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Drug activity
• Aycock Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Bolen Long Creek.
• Centerhill-Martin
Accident no injuries
• Pine Springs Rd.
• Will Garrett Rd.
• Vimville-Causeyville.
Disturbance
• Collinsville Rd.
• Knox Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• Pauldin Rd.
• Rocky Ridge Rd.
Suspicious person
• State Blvd.
Theft
• Zero Rd.
• 5th St.
Meet complainant
• Zero Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs Tuesday and 34 on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
