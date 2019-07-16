Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• False pretenses - Virginia A. Gordon, born in 1987, 3379 Northshore Dr., Toomsuba.
• Possession of marijuana - Monica L. Sumrall, born in 1979, 3124 Valley St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Derrick Sumrall, born in 1978, 3142 Valley St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Darrell Franklin, born in 1990, 810 16th St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Robert Dalton, born in 1973, 2324 Front St., Meridian. Dalton is also charged with petit larceny.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Darrell Evans, born in 1980, 1614 12th Ave., Meridian. Evans is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/fourth offense - Phillip Williams, born in 1980, 1103 39th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/first offense - Jarvis Ruffin, born in 1996, 4283 E Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 11th St. at 2:08 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1500 block of Tommy Webb Dr. at 10:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Jimmy Kay Alexander, 65, 8969 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Suspended driver’s license - Terry Dwayne Atwood, 30, 6 Washington St., Lake.
• No driver’s license - Joshua J. Campbell, 23, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Campbell is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no license tag.
• Contempt/child support - Napolean D. Cole, 43, 546 Ponta Hill Rd. West, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Prince Leon Donald Sr., 51, 3850 Windsor Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Terry Lee Frady, 50, 4432 19th St., Meridian. Frady is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Darryl Lawrence Franklin Jr., 28, 810 16th St., Meridian. Franklin Jr. is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate.
• Driving with a suspended license - Virginia Marie Hale, 35, 2111 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Meridian. Hale is also charged with seat belt violation, improper equipment/two counts, improper license tag display, no liability insurance.
• Telephone harassment - Dana Nicole Ruffin, 38, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Marion.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Vandalism
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Vehicle fire, 34th Ave.
• Medical assist, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, State Blvd.
• Vehicle fire, 48th Ave.
• Emergency medical service call, Valley St.
• False alarm, 55th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Assist, Hwy. 80 (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call, Sharp Rd. (Collinsville).
• Assist, Fred Haguewood Rd. (Southeast).
• Assist, Crestview Circle (Clarkdale).
• Assist, Hwy. 11S (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
