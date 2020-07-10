Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. June 26 and 6 a.m. July 9.
• Simple domestic violence/third offense - Samuel Edwards, born in 1973, 1931 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/all but dwelling - Robert D. Fluker, born in 1980, 3411 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Drive-by shooting - Desiree L. McDaniels, born in 1989, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Kamion J. Land, born in 1999, 5365 Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Jadarius Smith, born in 2001, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• Controlled substance/enhanced sell - Mia Sims, born in 1967, 421 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Attempted crime - Khirey Portis, born in 1996, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Jeffery McKinnis, born in 1967, 73 CR 2671, Shubuta.
• Shoplifting - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 3115 35th Ave., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with public drunk.
• Domestic violence - Katrina Kelly-Nyang, born in 1974, 5118 Manning St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Eric Ragsdale, born in 1983, 5118 Manning St., Meridian.
• Violation of order of agreement - Robert J. Warren, born in 1984, 3615 40th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Betty Clayton, born in 1958, 3104 10th St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Christopher D. Jones, born in 1988, 10790 Hwy. 39N, Daleville.
• Disorderly conduct - Demarcus L. Atterberry, born in 1989, 139 Gilbert Ln., Stonewall. Atterberry is also charged with giving false information/two counts, resisting arrest.
• DUI - Samuel D. Harris, born in 1988, 443 Graytown Rd., Lake.
• Shoplifting - Jessica Hill, born in 1991, 1208 MLK Dr., Meridian.
• DUI - Ashley Ford, born in 1986, 1223 Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Nellie M. Houston, born in 1982, 1845 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian. Houston is also charged with public profanity, abuse of E-911.
• DUI/other - Timothy A. Mardis, born in 1996, 2206 48th Ave. Apt. A, Meridian. Mardis is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/other - Antonio Silliman, born in 2001, 5218 Lakewood Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tyler O. Stringfellow, born in 1997, 6311 10th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shiketha Clayton, born in 1987, homeless.
• DUI - Thomas McCoy, born in 1986, 2123 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Michael McCLelland, born in 1987, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 18, Meridian. • Domestic violence - Chentashiana Anderson, born in 1993, 3013 9th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tommy Croft, born in 1987, 4305 Paulding St., Meridian. Croft is also charge with petit larceny.
• DUI - Daphne Lancaster, born in 1954, 6692 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Joeann Mason, born in 1978, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. H4, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Destiny Shaffer, born in 1995, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. B3, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Deghanda L. Holt, born in 1977, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 3911 Broken Horn Ct. Douglasville, Ga.
• Domestic violence - Kenneth J. Mathis, born in 1979, 2213 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Jamekia Lewis, born in 1999, 1526 13th Ave., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• DUI/other - James P. Wilson, born in 1978, 3211 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Delexia D. Turner-Reed, born in 1996, 4011 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Brad Dean, born in 1990, homeless. Dean is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI/other - Wayne Peters, born in 1988, 1227 CR 379, Enterprise.
• Disorderly conduct - Brad Dean, born in 1990, homeless.
• Public drunk - Jeremy McCaleb, born in 1981, 2462 36th Place, Meridian.
• DUI - Christy Hood, born in 1988, 903 31st St., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Marcus Daniels, born in 1995, 1901 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Hallie Hightower, born in 1996, 5860 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba. Hightower is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, malicious mischief.
• Simple assault/threat - Geraldine Sillimon, born in 1969, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 79, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Brian Robinson, born in 1991, 505 52nd Ave., Meridian. Robinson is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Disturbing the peace - Demarkus Walker, born in 1991, 3713 15th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Catherine Payne, born in 1967, 1309 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Domanetrus D. Camper, born in 2000, 2012 22nd Ave., Meridian. Camper is also charged with possession of marijuana, resisting arrest.
• DUI - Jeffery Killen, born in 1958, 10630 Rd. 515, Union.
• Public drunk - Henry Pearson, born in 1956, 6212 D St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Dekoyius Reed, born in 1985, 5275 Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Bernard Roland, born in 1979, homeless. Roland was also charged with willful trespassing.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Rodrick L. Rhoney, born in 1983, 310 56th Ave., Meridian. Rhoney is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disturbance of a family - Austin Carroll, born in 1993, 8257 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Riley Meyer, born in 1997, 3210 Hickory Fellowship Rd., Hickory. Meyer is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI - Jerry C. Hooks, born in 1972, 7904 David Newell Rd., Meridian. Hooks is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Willful trespassing - Tiana Cryer, born in 1984, 4107 50th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Cornelius U. Arrington, born in 1993, 114 Mt. Canaan Rd, Tylertown.
• Domestic violence - Katrina R. Hamilton, born in 1988, 686 North St. Shubuta. Hamilton is also charged with public drunk, resisting arrest.
• Public drunk - Curnelius R. Arrington, born in 2001, homeless. Arrington is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Public drunk - Brad Dean, born in 1990, homeless. Dean is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Simple assault - Beuncka Davis, born in 1992, 2603 24th Ave. Apt. B8, Meridian. • Simple assault/threat - Eugenea D. Collins, born in 1995, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 31, Meridian. Collins is also charged with telephone harassment.
• DUI - Johnny Taylor, born in 1972, 2701 Chandler St. Apt. 54, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Ronnie C. Haynes, born in 1968, 1929 36th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Larry Torrance, born in 1963, 1626 14th St., Meridian. Torrance is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/other - Jidarron L. Walker, born in 1992, 1093 Hickory Grove Rd., Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence - Christaysia Lanier, born in 2000, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 15C, Meridian. Lanier is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Domestic violence - Lavondra Portis, born in 1996, 3698 Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
• Public drunk - Comondrell Lanier, born in 1982, 5814 5th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Jimmy D. Griggs, born in 1954, 1508 20th St. Zion, Illinois.
• Disorderly conduct - Jadarius Smith, born in 2001, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Smith is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting - Felicia Scott, born in 2000, 1403 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Arron Welde, born in 1992, 11774 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian. Welde is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Zachery T. James, born in 2000, 5044 Hwy. 145, Meridian. James is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - Tommy L. Hill, born in 1999, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 61, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Chentashana J. Anderson, born in 1993, homeless.
• Simple assault/threat - Chrishandalyn Lee, born in 1999, 308 Glassco St. Cleveland.
• DUI/other - Jarell Bolden, born in 1995, 319 Rubush Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Liltavius C. Smith, born in 1991, 3302 69th Ave,, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Kadijah Kirkland, born in 1996, 200 23rd St. Apt. 167, Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Khirey K. Portis, born in 1996, 801 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Sandra Ruffin, born in 1970, 4819 Manning St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Angel Cole, born in 1989, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. A4, Marion. Cole is also charged with malicious mischief, trespassing.
• Possession of marijuana - Charles Burrage, born in 1990, 6676 Stennis Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Antonyio J. Donwell, born in 2000, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 88, Meridian. Donwell is also charged with malicious mischief, public profanity.
• Trespassing - Jadaisha S. Tubbs, born in 1995, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian. Tubbs is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Kelli J. Slade, born in 1965, 3217 Rocky Branch Rd., Sumrall. Slade is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of marijuana - Devonta D. Hudson, born in 1994, 301 63rd Place, Meridian. Hudson is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Disorderly conduct - Jadaisha S. Tubbs, born in 1995, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Scott Toole, born in 1962, 2025 44th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Marlene E. Cacapit, born in 1960, 2201 US Hwy. 43 Eutaw, Ala. Cacapit is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Domestic violence - Jimmy Willams, born in 1991, 2457 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Brad Dean, born in 1990, 1913 31st Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Rodger Jacks, born in 1979, homeless. Jacks is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Public drunk - Marilyn Waldron-Hager, born in 1976, 349 48th Ct., Meridian. Waldron-Hager is also charged with disturbance of a family.
• DUI/other - Detyrous D. Thomas, born in 2001, 2106 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Angel Tubby, born in 1981, 118 Dixon Rd., Carthage.
• Disorderly conduct - John Tubby Jr., born in 1993, 118 Dixon Rd., Carthage.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from June 26 through July 9.
Commercial burglary
• 2300 block of 4th St, June 29, 7:05 a.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., July 2, 11:51 a.m.
• 2900 block of 8th St., July 3, 12:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2400 block of Hwy. 19N, June 27, 1:07 p.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., June 29, 2:24 p.m.
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Dr., June 29, 7:33 p.m.
• 4700 block of 8th St., June 30, 10:23 a.m.
• 2400 block of 2nd Ave., July 4, 6:01 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3500 block of 16th St., June 26, 5:42 a.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., June 26, 7:38 a.m.
• 1100 block of 39th Ave., June 26, 8:38 a.m.
• 1100 block of 39th Ave., June 26, 8:58 a.m.
• 2100 bloc of 33rd Ave., June 26, 11:56 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, June 26, 8:30 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., June 27, 9:57 a.m.
• 2300 block of D St., June 28, 1:40 p.m.
• 1400 block of 47th Ave., June 28, 2:03 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, June 29, 5:01 a.m.
• 2300 block of North Frontage Rd., July 2, 6:35 p.m.
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., July 3, 1:30 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., July 3, 2:03 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., July 3, 11:08 p.m.
• 100 block of 71st Place, July 4, 5:16 p.m.
• 2300 block of 4th St., July 5, 4:20 p.m.
• 4400 block of 25th Ct., July 8, 1:56 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1100 block of 37th Ave., June 27, 9:06 a.m.
• 6700 block of Old 8th St. Rd., June 29, 10:57 a.m.
• 3700 block of Royal Rd., June 30, 4:30 p.m.
• 4100 block of 50th St., 7:43 p.m.
• 2400 block of Hillcrest Dr., July 6, 3:54 p.m.
Shootings
• 2400 block of 37th Ave., June 27, 3:55 p.m.
• 2300 block of 45th Ave., June 27, 3:58 p.m.
• 5200 block of Ash Ave., June 29, 6:05 a.m.
• 4600 block of Pacific St., June 29, 8:39 a.m.
• 4700 block of 8th St., June 30, 12;07 p.m.
• 2300 block of 14th Ave., July 2, 11:35 p.m.
• 4600 block of Poplar Springs Dr., July 4, 8:48 p.m.
• 700 block of Hwy. 19N, July 5, 3:11 a.m.
• 2200 block of 7th Ave., July 5, 9:19 a.m.
• 700 block of 47th Ave., July 7, 11:10 a.m.
• 700 block of Hwy. 19N, July 8, 10:57 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 139 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 15 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Contempt of court - Andrew Roderick Griggs, 34, 107 71st St., Meridian.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Haley Alexandria Hightower, 23, 5860 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Tina Marie Joles, 23, 9132 Joles Rd., Meridian.
• Shooting into dwelling house - Jamal C. Smith, 23, 4324 Butts Rd., Toomsuba.
• No driver’s license - Treyvon Denzel Jerry Walker, 22, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Walker is also charged with expired tag, failure to yield to blue light/siren, shooting other.
• Possession of controlled substance - Johnderik Rolan Washam, 25, 5917 Hwy. 493, Meridian. Washam is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stolen vehicle
• Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
Theft
• Lakeshore Dr., Lauderdale.
Missing person
• Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
Shooting
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• HazMat investigation, 42nd Ave.
• False alarm, Hillview Dr.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
