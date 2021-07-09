Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Public drunk - Cornelius C. Miles, born in 1986, 2205 30th Ave., Meridian. Miles is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence - Kevorkian D. Grace, born in 1993, 208 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Jermaine M. Ramsey, born in 1997, 912 N Main St., Hattiesburg. Ramsey is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Jaliya L. Lewis, born in 2000, 7875 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Malicious mischief - Latoya Silliman, born in 1992, 425 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine/two counts - Douglas Eugene Boles, 42, 8998 Collinsville Rd., Collinsville. Boles is also charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Domestic violence/felony - Carlton Earl Edwards, 38, 1913 9th Ave., Meridian. Edwards is also charged with receiving stolen property, probation/violation payroll.
• Murder - Tirek Santonio Jimerson, 19, 1617 8th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/felony - Ladarius Trashawn Johnson, 31, 2920 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Accessory after the fact - Joshua Andrew Moore, 26, 1628 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial - Jermaine Marquez Ramsey, 24, 912 North Main St., Hattiesburg. Ramsey is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Derrick Jamarco Sumrall, 42, 383 Briarwood Rd,m
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 500 block of 22nd Ave. South, 6:09 p.m.
Shootings
• 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 2:36 p.m.
Robbery
• 100 block of 71st Place, 6:41 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1000 block of Grand Ave., 5:14 p.m.
• 2200 block of South Frontage Rd., 6:07 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 800 block of 29th St., 8:19 a.m.
• 800 block of 29th St., 8:58 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Justin Tavon Body, 32, 135 Pine St., Newton.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Dekoyus JaJuan Daniels, 29, 1502 5th St., Meridian.
• Possession of methylenedioxy (Ectasy) - Skylar Ray Goodman, 19, 9960 Grissom Rd., no liability insurance, no driver’s license, expired tag, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Thad Joseph Kennedy, 48, 78 East Gaston, Byhalia.
• Arson - Orlando M. Presswood, 27, 1414 40th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Charles Vanderford, 58, 1808 Crescent Ave., Bessemer, Ala. Vanderford is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Jason Daniel Hatcher, 40, 12229 Hand Rd., Collinsville. Hatcher is also charged with careless driving.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Meet complainant/stalking
• Hwy. 11/80.
Possession of controlled substance
• 10th Ave.-19th St.
Vandalism
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Butts Rd.
Traffic stop
• Interstate 20/59 EB.
Stolen vehicle
• Woods Rd.
Theft
• Nutt Rd.
• Cotton Gin Rd/Hwy. 45N.
• 5th St.
Traffic stop
• 45th Ave.
Possession of marijuana in a vehicle
• Interstate 20-mm 151
Shooting
• North Shore Dr.-Lauderdale
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Building fire, 3603 15th.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury, 1100 Frontage.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 7404 Hwy. 80.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 150 Interstate 20/59EB.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 1740 Bonita Lakes.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 2428 Old Marion; 2701 52nd.
• Not reported, 1740 Bonita Lakes; 2701 52nd; 3120 Druid; 4116 5th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Assist, Mitchum Bottom Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service, Townsend Byrd Rd. (Martin).
• Fire alarm, Tanglewood (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
