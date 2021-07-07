Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Telephone harassment - Chasity Whitehead, 29, 5209 Ash Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 1308 43rd Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disturbance of a business, panhandling.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Jermain M. Ramsey, born in 1997, 557 Sweet Gum Bottom Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Myson Mosley, born in 2000, 2129 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Cameron C. Martin, born in 1991, 5089 Bennie Cooper Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Bobby Carlisle, born in 1951, 2518 17th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Derrick Forbes, born in 1984, 4012 30th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Robert Almond, born in 1976, 524 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Denise Eason, born in 1983, 524 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Charles M. Brock, born in 1991, 2304 10th Ave., Meridian. Brock is also charged with stalking, malicious mischief, willful trespassing.
• DUI/refusal - Demetrius C. Camper, born in 1966, 2012 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• Assault on a minor/two counts - Alexis Dancy, born in 1998, 4520 32nd St., Meridian. Dancy is also charged with public profanity.
• Simple assault - Angie M. Ruffin, born in 1983, 6516 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Derrick J. Sumrall, born in 1978, 383 Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Angela Bratton, born in 1965, 900 N Frontage Rd., Meridian. Bratton is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Disorderly conduct - Jockqua S. Hopkins, born in 1988, 319 W 106th Place, Chicago, Illinois. Hopkins is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting - Vandarrick Spears, born in 1996, 5112 Mercy Seat Rd., Hazlehurst.
• Trespassing - Tredrick D. Washington, born in 1983, 5845 Ridgewood Rd. Apt. G02, Jackson.
• Disorderly conduct - Pamela Temple, born in 1980, homeless.
• DUI/other - Alexia L. Hampton, born in 2002, 6107 Oakland Heights St., Meridian. Hampton is also charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.
• DUI/other - Warren S. Pugh, born in 1976, 1976 McMillan Rd., Forest.
• DUI - Delvin A. Artis, born in 1984, 14759 US Hwy. 11, York, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 9:53 a.m.
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 9:37 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1400 block of Roebuck Dr., 6:24 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:58 a.m.
• 3600 block of 26th St., 1:53 a.m.
• 200 block of 36th Ave., 11:07 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of Northwood St., 12:43 a.m.
• 2200 block of State Blvd., 8:57 p.m.
Shootings
• 2400 block of 36th Place, 10:01 p.m.
• 4400 block of Terry St., 9:18 p.m.
• 2000 block of 41st Ave., 12:09 a.m.
• 4300 block of Highland Park Dr., 3:39 p.m.
• 1900 block of 32nd Ave., 12:25 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 41 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Timmie D. Clark, 53, 115 Artenzie Clark Rd., Daleville.
• DUI/first offense - Curtis Ray Crossen, 57, 514 Old Country Club Rd., Marion.
• Reckless operation vessel - Jon D. Duvalle, Meridian.
• Escape-concealing-harboring - Aurianna S. Gaddis, 29, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tuquez Javon Hill, 19, 1510 57th Ct., Meridian. Hill is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Catherine Nicole Joiner, 35, 11034 Longleaf St., Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Frederica Deon Lanier, 31, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - David Paul McArthur Jr., 50, 1441 Bailey Acres Circle, Bailey. McArthur is also charged with failure to appear.
• Possession of contraband - Porchia McLaughlin, 29, 382 Goodwill Circle, Silas, Ala. McLaughlin is also charged with conspiracy.
• Court order/mandatory days - Lester Leroy Milstead, 54, 2704 Valley Rd., Lot 24, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Bradley Edgar Myles, 23, 2300 26th Ave., Meridian. Myles is also charged with suspended driver’s license, child restrain law, possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI/child endangerment.
• Probation violation/parole - Kengi C. Peterson, 32, 221 Lyle Dr., Morton.
• Trespassing - Jacob Pilgrim, 26, 818 Wilder Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tyler Tiesha Portis, 29, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Portis is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Wayne Wilson Ramsey, 58, 3910 50th St., Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with failure to signal lane change.
• Court order/mandatory days - Jaquavius Deshawn Ratcliff, 25, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lakisha M. Roberts, 44, 4021 Butts Rd. Toomsuba. Roberts is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, failure to appear.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Matthew Shane Smith, 32, 95 Yemessee, Yemmassee S.C. Smith is also charged with reckless driving, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Elisha Hope Stephens, 52, 5725 19th Ave., Meridian. Stephens is also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Aareon J. Taylor, 29, 1323 33rd Ave., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation/parole.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - James Lavell Terrell, 51, 8149 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Terrell is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance driving under the influence/third offense.
• DUI/first offense - Megan Amber Thomas, 33, 7051 Espey Rd., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with expired tag, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Sharbriona D. Tisdale, 29, 3810 35th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault/two counts - Joseph Tucker, 40, 10415 Rabbit Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/other substance - Saige Michael Turberville, 29, 6803 13th Place, Meridian. Turberville is also charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams, possession of controlled substance.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Hernanden Rontelle Campbell, 39, 4261 Bluetop Rd., Meridian. Campbell is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of controlled substance.
• Simple assault - Donna Jean Keel, 52, 3394 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Stalking
• Hwy. 11/80.
Accident hit and run
• Campground Rd/Fred Clayton Rd.
• Old Wire Rd/Carl Harper Rd.
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
Domestic violence
• Rabbit Rd.
Safety checkpoint
• Buntin Gunn Rd-Poplar Springs Dr.
• Hwy 493.
• Lindley Rd.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.-Butts Rd.
• Old Country Club Rd.-E Confederate Dr.
Burglary/already occupied
• Butts Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Will Garrett Rd.
Disturbance
• Wilder Dr.
Vandalism
• Butts Rd.
• Springhill Rd.
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Follow up
• 5th St.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
• Cook Rd.
Missing person
• 22nd Ave.
Possession of controlled substance
• 10th Ave-19th St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
• Electrical wiring/equipment, 1818 College.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury, 110 Hwy. 11/80.
• Good intent call/other, 1555 Tommy Webb.
• Medical assist, 1915, 20th.
• Medical assist, 2301 34th.
• Medical assist, 5603 Cherokee.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 151 Interstate 20/59EB.
• Not reported, 1013 17th; 107 71st; 148 Hwy. 11/80; 4306 North Hills; 5156 Hwy. 39; 524 Bonita Lakes; 5415 5th; 107 71st; 1300 38th; 2419 41st; 518 Bonita Lakes; 6240 11th; 1176 Clark; 154 Interstate 20/59EB; 2801 43rd; 3156 45th; 917 42nd; 4901 14th; 612 Hwy. 19.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional, 2321 16th; 3400 27th.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 2321 16th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 1424 24th.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 1703 5th.
• Canceled on medical scene, 2305 D.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1700 Frontage; 1836, Hwy. 11; 2113 20th; 5815 Hwy. 493.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 4050 34th.
• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire, 2428 Old Marion.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 24th; 200 23rd.
• Smoke or odor removal, 3000 10th.
• Building fire, 3818 31st.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 406 55th; 514 Hwy. 19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire, Old Country Club Rd. (Marion, Russell, Northeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Grissom (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Okatibbee Dam Rd. (Collinsville, Suqualena).
• Brushfire, 812 Lindley Rd. (Marion).
• Dumpster fire, Lezelia Rd. (Marion).
• Brushfire, Carl Price-Dixie Hwy. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.