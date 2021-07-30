Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Wednesday-Friday
• Failure to pay - Whitney Desiree Brown, 25, 2712 49th Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/six counts - Randrius Qujshawn Bryant, 27, 2633 St Andrews St., Meridian. Bryant is also charged with a drive-by shooting, shooting into a vehicle/two counts, tampering with physical evidence.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Hunter Chase Kirk, 22, 905 69th Ct., Meridian.
• Burglary-Commercial - Jason Lamar Leddon, 37, 6311 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Leddon is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism/two counts, grand larceny-more than $1000.00/two counts.
• Aggravated assault w/weapon or other means to produce death/five counts - Cedric CeQuinn Washington, 23, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Washington is also charged with shooting into a vehicle/two counts, drive-by shooting.
• False pretenses - Fredez L. Clark, born in 1993, 626 21st St., Apt. 21, Meridian.
• Allow animals to run at large - Frances Meyers, born in 1950, 5358 8th St. Ext., Meridian.
• Allow animals to run at large - Christian A. Moore, born in 1999, 5358 8th St. Ext., Meridian. Moore is also charged with animal cruelty.
• Willful trespassing - Jeffery Toole, born in 1974, 920 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Nadia Rushing, born in 1984, 7100 Old Hwy. W, Apt. D7, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 2600 block of South Frontage Rd., 9:46 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2800 block of Myrtlewood Dr., 4:43 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 5100 block of 24th Place, 6:43 p.m.
• 6900 block of 10th Ave., 3:35 a.m.
• 900 block of 69th Ct., 10:24 a.m.
• 3300 block of North Hills St., 1:46 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of 18th St., 2:37 p.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of Hwy. 19N, 10:45 p.m.
• 200 block of North Hills St., 1:13 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Wednesday-Thursday
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Torez Qmondrezz Hill, 22, 4121 10th St/2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Rodricus Demond Huggins, 30, 3550 Boyd Ln., Lauderdale. Huggins is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, disregard of traffic device/13 counts, petit larceny, driving under the influence of other substances, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• Failure to appear - Lateshia Michelle Mitchell, 42, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Naylor, 57, 617 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Eric Dewayne Sims Jr., Meridian.
Thursday-Friday
• DUI/other substance - Antron Lashawn Brown, 42, 2302 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Brown is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, failure to pay.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Ashley Denise Cole, 25, 2112 20th Ave.
• Simple assault - Edward Alan Knight, 21, 12263 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - Travis Santall Smith, 37, 12905 CR 544, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lawrence Oharold Thomas, 54, 35809 Hwy. 17, Butler, Ala.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jerry Eugene Turk Jr., 48, 3039 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Wednesday-Thursday
Burglary attempt
• Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Lamb Dr.-Spector St., Meridian.
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Thursday-Friday
Stolen vehicle
• Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
Safety checkpoint
• Wilkinson Loop/Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Dominique Brassell Deshay, 32, 104 Pine St., Walnut Grove.
• DUI/other substance - Jarvonta Jermaine Lanier, 21, 905 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense, no driver’s license.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
Wednesday-Thursday
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 7709 Lizelia.
• Local alarm system, malicious false alarm, 431 Saddlebrook.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 1999 North Hills.
• Road freight or transport vehicle fire, 149 Interstate 20/59 WB.
• Not reported, 105 Frontage; 301 63rd; 3309 State; 6110 Hwy. 80.
Thursday-Friday
• Lifting assistance (no ambulance response), 3831 35th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1807 12th; 2015 Mosby; 2209 29th; 2428 Old Marion; 629 44th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, Texas Turnaround.
• Not reported, 2599 A; 527 North Hills.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.