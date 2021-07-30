Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Wednesday-Friday

• Failure to pay - Whitney Desiree Brown, 25, 2712 49th Ave., Meridian.

• Aggravated assault/six counts - Randrius Qujshawn Bryant, 27, 2633 St Andrews St., Meridian. Bryant is also charged with a drive-by shooting, shooting into a vehicle/two counts, tampering with physical evidence.

• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Hunter Chase Kirk, 22, 905 69th Ct., Meridian.

• Burglary-Commercial - Jason Lamar Leddon, 37, 6311 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Leddon is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism/two counts, grand larceny-more than $1000.00/two counts.

• Aggravated assault w/weapon or other means to produce death/five counts - Cedric CeQuinn Washington, 23, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Washington is also charged with shooting into a vehicle/two counts, drive-by shooting.

• False pretenses - Fredez L. Clark, born in 1993, 626 21st St., Apt. 21, Meridian.

• Allow animals to run at large - Frances Meyers, born in 1950, 5358 8th St. Ext., Meridian.

• Allow animals to run at large - Christian A. Moore, born in 1999, 5358 8th St. Ext., Meridian. Moore is also charged with animal cruelty.

• Willful trespassing - Jeffery Toole, born in 1974, 920 42nd Ave., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Nadia Rushing, born in 1984, 7100 Old Hwy. W, Apt. D7, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Commercial burglary

• 2600 block of South Frontage Rd., 9:46 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2800 block of Myrtlewood Dr., 4:43 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 5100 block of 24th Place, 6:43 p.m.

• 6900 block of 10th Ave., 3:35 a.m.

• 900 block of 69th Ct., 10:24 a.m.

• 3300 block of North Hills St., 1:46 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 2400 block of 18th St., 2:37 p.m.

Shootings

• 500 block of Hwy. 19N, 10:45 p.m.

• 200 block of North Hills St., 1:13 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Wednesday-Thursday

• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Torez Qmondrezz Hill, 22, 4121 10th St/2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Rodricus Demond Huggins, 30, 3550 Boyd Ln., Lauderdale. Huggins is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, disregard of traffic device/13 counts, petit larceny, driving under the influence of other substances, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.

• Failure to appear - Lateshia Michelle Mitchell, 42, 107 71st Place, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Michael Naylor, 57, 617 11th Ave., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Eric Dewayne Sims Jr., Meridian.

Thursday-Friday

• DUI/other substance - Antron Lashawn Brown, 42, 2302 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Brown is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, failure to pay.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Ashley Denise Cole, 25, 2112 20th Ave.

• Simple assault - Edward Alan Knight, 21, 12263 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.

• Probation violation/parole - Travis Santall Smith, 37, 12905 CR 544, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Lawrence Oharold Thomas, 54, 35809 Hwy. 17, Butler, Ala.

• Possession of controlled substance - Jerry Eugene Turk Jr., 48, 3039 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Wednesday-Thursday

Burglary attempt

• Briarwood Rd., Meridian.

Accident no injuries

• Lamb Dr.-Spector St., Meridian.

• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.

Thursday-Friday

Stolen vehicle

• Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.

Safety checkpoint

• Wilkinson Loop/Hwy. 19S, Meridian.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

• DUI/first offense - Dominique Brassell Deshay, 32, 104 Pine St., Walnut Grove.

• DUI/other substance - Jarvonta Jermaine Lanier, 21, 905 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense, no driver’s license.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.

Wednesday-Thursday

• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 7709 Lizelia.

• Local alarm system, malicious false alarm, 431 Saddlebrook.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 1999 North Hills.

• Road freight or transport vehicle fire, 149 Interstate 20/59 WB.

• Not reported, 105 Frontage; 301 63rd; 3309 State; 6110 Hwy. 80.

Thursday-Friday

• Lifting assistance (no ambulance response), 3831 35th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1807 12th; 2015 Mosby; 2209 29th; 2428 Old Marion; 629 44th.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, Texas Turnaround.

• Not reported, 2599 A; 527 North Hills.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

