Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m.: Tuesday, and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
•Antonio L. Gholston, born 1985, aggravated domestic violence, 405 Lancaster Circle Duck Hill, MS.
•Deghanda Holt, public drunk, born 1977 324 5th Place Meridian.
•Sedrick Jones, born 1994, DUI, 834 East Main Street, Pachuta.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Robbery
•2600 block of Highway 45 North
Commercial burglary
•300 block of Briarwood Road
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 5 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
•Domestic violence/simple assault- Leslie Lamar Carr, 41, 7770 Lizelia Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from to Tuesday to Wednesday.
Burglary
•Knox Road, Apt.7, Meridian.
Theft
•Meridian
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported emergency 42 runs Wednesday at 1:13 p.m.
