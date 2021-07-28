Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
Tuesday arrests
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Christopher E. Nicholson, born in 2001, 5431 33rd Place, Meridian.
• Stalking - Amanda McDaniel, born in 1992, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian.
• Stalking - Desiree McDaniel, born in 1989, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian.
• Stalking - Sandy Jenkins, born in 1976, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian.
• Shane Jenkins, born in 2003, 2906 Oak Dr., Meridian. Jenkins is also charged with disturbance of a family.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Kevin Eric Fuller, 39, 5230 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Fuller is also charged with shoplifting $500 or more/two counts.
• Grand larceny - Breanna Katelyn Guthrie, 26, 1626 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Guthrie is also charged with burglary-commercial bldg.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - John Patrick O’Neal, 41, 2025 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Jessie Earl Williams, 41, 2814 10th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault on a police officer/felony weapon - Todd Wrightington, 26, 650 Broadmoor, Jackson.
Wednesday arrests
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Tony D. Penry, born in 1997, 2226 36th Ave., Meridian. Penry is also charged with domestic violence, malicious mischief, petit larceny.
• Petit larceny - Karen Weir, born in 2001, 802 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with joyriding, malicious mischief, telephone harassment.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday incidents
Commercial burglary
• 1800 block of 11th St., 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday incidents
Commercial burglary
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 7:39 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of Roebuck Dr., 1:30 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2300 block of 56th Ct., 11:55 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
Tuesday arrests
• Obtained controlled substance by fraud means - Mary Elizabeth Gentry, 40, 38 Jones St., Chunky.
• Sexual battery - Dalton Aaron Nicholas, 19, 756 Murphy Rd., Meridian.
Wednesday arrests
• DUI/first offense - Audrey Lee Dean, 25, 12535 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Dean is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Murder - Antonio Gathright, 39, 907 1/2 46th Ave., Meridian. Gathright is also charged with contempt of court.
• Failure to pay - John Hunter Gist, 33, 5346 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property-felony - Jennifer Hughes, 44, 8700 Skipper Rd., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Franklin D. Joles, 56, 1600 Pine Dr. South, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Dana Lynn Rogers. 38, 1767 Alice Irby Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine/two counts - Karen Leighan Weir, 20, 410 Fairchild Rd., Meridian. Weir is also charged with the sale of methamphetamine.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Thursday.
Wednesday incidents
Theft
• Marion Dr., Marion.
Alarm
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Jeff Davis School Rd/Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday
• Detector activation, no fire-unintentional, 2410 Hwy. 39.
• Lock-in, 106 Hwy. 11/80.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 211 North Hills.
• Not reported, 1405 College; 3835 42nd; 551 39th; 850 Fire Tower.
Wednesday
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 3119 Hwy. 45.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury, 200 23rd.
• Gasoline or other flammable liquid spills, 3310 Hwy. 39.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 2204 32nd; 3105 8th; 3216 23rd; 401 55th; 4415 Terry; 817 56th.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 3129 Hwy. 39.
• Passenger vehicle fire, 801 Industrial Park.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional, 710 A.
• Not reported, 3217 40th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday
• Emergency medical service call, Center Grove Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
Wednesday
• Structure fire assist, Espey Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Brushfire, Harper Rd. (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident, Morgan Rd. (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call, Leroy Naylor Rd. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 58 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
