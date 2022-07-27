Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Murder - Marquez Markee Jones, 18, 3017 36th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with drive-by-shooting.
• Disorderly conduct - Jackie L. Campbell, born in 1985, 14559 Hwy. 21S, Philadelphia. Campbell is also charged with public profanity.
• Simple assault/threat - Jimmy L. Leager, born in 2001, 5867 Center Hill Rd., Bailey.
• Simple assault/threat - Wayne B. Thomas, born in 1975, 1402 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Mikeia Townsend, born in 2001, 3828 9th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Russell O. Hall Jr., born in 1958, 11801 Rd. 717, Union. Hall Jr. is also charged with public profanity.
• Simple assault/threat - Donald J. Cameron III, born in 1989, 3900 32nd St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Shannon L. Tention, born in 1980, homeless.
• Allowing animal to run at large - Herbert Ashford, born in 1982, 1921 MLK Dr., Meridian.
• Allowing animal to run at large - Roshonda M. Ashford, born in 1982, 1921 MLK Dr., Meridian. Ashford is also charged with interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct.
• DUI - Edwin D. Lard, born in 1977, 105 A Booker Ln. York, Ala.
• DUI - Tommy D. Tillman, born in 1988, 2167 Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
• Stalking - Jamaurion L. Spencer, born in 1999, 2708 St Luke St. Apt. 76, Meridian. Spencer is also charged with false pretenses, petit larceny/two counts.
• Domestic violence - Darrius D. Lee, born in 1997, 307 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jamarious D. Burton, born in 1989, 4214 22nd St., Meridian. Burton is also charged with simple assault.
• Simple assault/threat - Keiara T. McCoy, born in 1999, 1423 26th Ave. Unit 8, Meridian. McCoy is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Failure to pay - Maranda Martia Bender, 40, 2709 13th St., Meridian.
• Attempt to obtain controlled substance by fraud - Demetrius Dewayne Clark, 50, 2010 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Child support/failure to pay - Winston Churchill Joles Jr., 54, 9271 Joles Rd., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 1700 block of Jimmie Rogers Memorial Parkway, 3:18 p.m.
• 3100 block of 8th St., 5:42 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 400 block of Front St. Ext.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of 71st Place, 7:20 a.m.
• 3100 block of Parkway Blvd., 12:01 p.m.
• 3700 block of 8th St., 4:20 p.m.
• 2800 block of 32nd Ave., 5:10 p.m.
• 4500 block of 35th Ave., 6:57 a.m.
• 1600 block of Maple St., 7:41 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1900 block of 37th Ave., 7:33 p.m.
• 1900 block of Old Marion Rd., 7:34 a.m.
• 400 block of 47th Ave., 3:05 p.m.
Shootings
• 3100 block of 36th Ave., 4:26 a.m.
• 3100 block of 36th Ave., 2:56 p.m.
Church burglary
• 2400 block of State Blvd., 5:09 p.m.
Stolen vehicle
• 3100 block of Hwy. 39N, 8:50 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Aggravated assault w/weapon or other means to prod. death - William Kelly Baucum, 50, 12363 Magnolia Lake Dr., Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Debra Nicole Bonner, 40, 656 Reservoir Rd., Waynesboro. Bonner is also charged with careless driving, expired drivers license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/other substance - Jimmy Lee Ramsey, 24, 7439 Hwy. 493, Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Johnny Ray Reynolds, 39, 10267 Lynn Ln., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional
• 1219 Hwy. 39.
Canceled on medical scene
• 2108 26th.
Gas leak
• 111 Frontage.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 3204 18th.
• 200 23rd.
• 607 13th.
Not reported
• 2014 Hwy. 45.
• 2321 41st.
• 1324 39th.
• 410 41st.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Emergency medical service call
•Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville).
• Russell Topton Rd. (Russell).
• Okatibbee Dam Rd. (Collinsville).
Trash fire
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
