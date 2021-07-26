Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Shoplifting - Tina D. Darling, born in 1979, 1815 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Larry Hooker Jr., born in 1958, 2211 23rd Ave., Meridian. Hooker Jr. is also charged with telephone harassment.
• DUI/other - Angela Ozborn, born in 1969, 940 Bellebue Place Apt. 211, Jackson.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Kaitlyn Allgood, born in 1997, 1168 Little Rock Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• DUI/other - David L. Matthews, born in 1988, 2923 12th St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jesse Williams, born in 1979, 2814 10th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Melissa Rose, born in 1985, 4120 9th St. Apt. 1304, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Christopher Holliman, born in 1972, 7921 CR 514, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - William Jackson, born in 1984, 318 Cyril Rd. Lisman, Ala.
• DUI/other - Timothy L. Jordan, born in 1991, 2808 25th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 11:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of 71st Place, 3:59 a.m.
• 4400 block of 35th Ave., 10:11 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3500 block of 32nd St., 10:20 a.m.
• 2100 block of 24th St., 4:09 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 300 block of 53rd Ave., 5:46 p.m.
Shootings
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:36 p.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 5:48 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Sherry Ann Crooks, 50, 306 N Robinson, Cleburne, Texas. Crooks is also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Jeremy Terrell Lewis, 30, 2617 St Charles St., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license.
• Failure to appear - Willie O. Loper, 47, 2122 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Susan Michelle Massey, 49, 1227 CR 379, Enterprise.
• DUI/first offense - Penny Lee Rainey, 39, 8636 W Parkway S, Meridian. Rainey is also charged with no driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Failure to pay - Mario Dupree Randle, 39, 1903 Hwy. 19 S, Meridian.
• Destroying public property - Steven M. Sanders, 57, 4326 Butts Rd., Toomsuba. Sanders is also charged with failure to appear.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Michael Martin Scott, 31, 818 Dr. Charles Johnson Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Zoe Nicole Shannon, 46, 2057 Knox Rd., Meridian. Shannon is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of the controlled substances.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Jennifer Marie Stallings, 40, 5159 Alamucha Whynot Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Nathan Brock Tidwell, 27, 602 39th Ct., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Sammie Lee Williams Jr., 49, 4610 11th St., Meridian. Williams Jr. is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, expired tag.
• DUI/first offense - McKinley Wooten, 22, 5819 Mohawk Rd., Meridian. Wooten is also charged with careless driving, driving in more than one lane.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Gordon White Rd., Bailey.
Safety checkpoint
• Causeyville Rd.-Zero Rd.
• Hwy. 19N-Mayatt Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Parkway.
• Hwy. 39.
Accident hit and run
• Mt. Horeb Rd.
Observation
• Mt. Horeb Rd.
• 22nd Ave. S.
Drowning
• Pine Springs Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 2120 10th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 2302 37th.
• Oil or other combustible liquid spills, 1303 Roebuck.
• Not reported, 1225 White Oak; 157 Interstate 20/59 EB; 1628 32nd; 2428 Old Marion; 2701 52nd; 506 Front St; 100 Frontage; 107 71st; 5210 27th; 917 42nd.
• Building fire, 1427 35th.
• Gas leak (natural gas or LPG), 3509 33rd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 301 63rd; 4490 29th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.