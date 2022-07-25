Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Jimmy Joe Allison, 49, 5156 Hwy. 2738, Lillian, Texas.
• Violation of order or agreement - Julius Cole, 44, 4817 King Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Alexis Lynne James, 22, 188 Rd 51313, Rosehill. James is also charged with child endangerment/two counts.
• Failure to appear - Meria Moore, 27, 7854 David Newell Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jazyae Ray, 26, 1019 15th St., Meridian. Ray is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Violation of order or agreement - Kenneth Lee Rogers, 44, 9011 Hwy. 493, Bailey.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Frederick Alexander Vallar III, 50, 4515 State Blvd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Zedrick Wilson, 21, 2605 52nd St., Meridian. Wilson is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, failure to pay, possession of controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary
• Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville.
Welfare check
• Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Whippoorwill Rd/Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
Burglary attempt
• Ole Cobblestone Dr., Meridian.
Burglary to vehicle
• Ole Cobblestone Dr., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Accident hit and run
• Sandflat Rd/Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• State Blvd. Ext.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional
• 3817 Highland.
Building fire
• 5520 North Hills.
• 1620 36th.
• 2530 Old Marion.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 1555 Tommy Webb.
• 2305 D.
• 3103 St Paul.
• 626 21st.
• 6516 North Hills.
• 902 27th.
• 1203 39th.
• 1517 Pine.
• 1801 24th.
• 1836 Hwy. 11.
• 2242 Hillcrest.
• 2400 Hwy. 19.
• 908 Deer.
• 1318 19th.
• 215 30th.
• 3123 Parkway.
Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident
• 1400 Frontage.
Outside equipment fire
• 301 63rd.
• 821 Myrtle.
Dispatched and canceled while leaving station
• 1801 24th.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 1999 42nd.
Not reported
• 100 Frontage.
• 1505 Old 8th St.
• 401 3rd.
• 1219 Hwy. 39.
• 136 North Hills.
• 220 Frontage.
• 2925 State.
• 3401 55th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Vehicle fire - Valley Rd. (South, Lost Gap).
• Structure fire assist - Peachtree (Long Creek, Clarkdale).
• Structure fire - Ernest White Rd, (Bailey, Collinsville, Martin). • Assist - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service - E. Crescent Lake (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call - Sunshine Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call - King Rd. (Bailey).
• Vehicle fire - Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.