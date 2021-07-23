Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Trespass less than larceny - Gregory Rhone, born in 1969, 1700 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Chynna Gowdy, born in 1995, 4421 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• Disturbing a business - Bradford R. Caldwell, born in 1990, homeless. Caldwell is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Brian C. Swain, born in 1989, 15174 Clear Springs Rd., Biloxi.
• Shoplifting - Thomas J. Boswell Jr., born in 1968, 2323 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jarvis Hampton, born in 1996, 2419 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Robert Hughes, born in 2000, 2013 Prince George Dr., Vicksburg.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Kennon L. Carr, born in 1977, 3820 Rufus Martin Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 24th Ave., 7:58 a.m.
Shootings
• 2200 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 12:52 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to appear - Corey Thomas Connell, 31, 8261 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Lauren B. Harrison, 28, 7971 Dabbs Rd., Meridian. Harrison is also charged with resisting arrest.
• DUI/first offense - Dexter Jerome White, 64, 2904 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Jeremy Dewayne Bady, 48, 3521 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• Failure to pay - Randal Ramon Bailey, 37, 1443 43rd St., Meridian.
• Possession of Methythendioxy (Ecstasy) - Diallo Devonta Bell, 25, 3655 Knox Rd., Toomsuba. Bell is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana/first offense, probation violation/parole, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute/two counts.
• DUI/first offense - David Levert Smith, 31, 421 Willow Ridge Dr., Meridian. Smith is also charged with possession of controlled substance, failure to appear, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Accident no injuries
• Industrial Drive, Meridian.
Suspicious person
• Joseph St., Meridian.
Follow up
• Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville.
Burglary already occupied
• Hillview Dr.
DUI/first offense
• Old Marion Rd.-19th St.
Possession of a controlled substance
• 16th St.-11th Ave.
Theft
• Mitchum Bottom Rd.-Baggett Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, 2599 24th.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire, 1607 Maple.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 4728 Hwy. 39.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 2427 4th; 2710 St. Andrews; 3312 55th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 1399 23rd; 1799 B.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 1701 Hwy. 45 by-pass.
• Not reported, 2599 10th; 301 63rd; 914 47th.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 2120 10th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 5700 North Hills; 619 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 2342 Crabapple.
• Not reported, 1102 39th; 2428 Old Marion; 3715 Valley; 917 42nd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.