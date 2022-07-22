Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Telephone harassment - Travis D. Burkes, born in 1982, 1316 43rd Ave., Meridian. Burkes is also charged with malicious mischief, trespassing.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Dana L. Rogers, born in 1983, 2017 21st St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Wade B. Samuels, born in 1961, 2023 19th Ave., Meridian. Samuels is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Public drunk - Ocean J. Buckner, born in 1990, 235 Wildwood Terrace, Jackson.
• Open burning/two counts - Alford Turner, born in 1964, 310 A 53rd Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Kimberly S. Brown, born in 1992, 3122 Vally St. Apt. 5, Meridian. Brown is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Shoplifting - Marcus Hughes, born in 1986, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Undra Donald, born in 1980, 3636 New Hope Rd., DeKalb. Donald is also charged with domestic violence.
• Possession of controlled substance - Eugenia Kay Estes, 59, 134 McLendon St., Quitman.
• Sale of controlled substance - William Chad Morgan, 25, 10805 Frazier Rd., Bailey.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 300 block of Grand Cypress Dr., 6:58 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 400 block of Saddlebrook Dr., 7:36 a.m.
• 400 block of Saddlebrook Dr., 8:08 a.m.
• 200 block of Grand Cypress Dr. 11:56 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3400 block of 11th St., 12:15 p.m.
Shootings
• 2500 block of 18th St., 2:48 p.m.
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 7:46 p.m.
• 2600 block of 41st Ave., 11:09 p.m.
• 2400 block of 4th Ave., 1:26 p.m.
• 600 block of MLK Jr. Dr., 11:57 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Steven Hiram Brewster, 60, 141 Mitchum-Bottom Rd., Meridian. Brewster is also charged with failure to signal, no liability insurance, careless driving.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Kashanna Renee Chaney, 24, 93 Smith St., Lisman, Ala.
• Robbery-armed - Jakaveon Jameel Fountain, 18, 6309 Spruce St., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment/two counts - Vashondra D. Sterdivant, 45, 5616 Cherokee Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Disturbance
• Long Creek Rd.
• Cook Rd.
Burglary
• Briarwood Rd.
Rape/attempted
• 5th St.
Traffic stop
• Interstate 20/59 WB.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
Accident with injuries
• Old Hwy. 80W.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Arcing, shorted electrical equipment - 305 25th.
• Canceled on medical scene - 7591 Lake Cove; 630 Tanner.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1601 26th; 533 54th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2003 North Hills.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 490 Augusta.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 5300 3rd.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 917 27th.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 1901 Front.
• Not reported - 1399 24th; 4624 North Hills; 4907 5th; 5612 Cooper.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Brush fire - Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call - C.A. Pickford Rd. (Long Creek).
• Brush fire - Rabbit Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident - Old Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
