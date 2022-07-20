Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting/Dillards - Melissa Dew, born in 1980, 1398 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Pilot - Riley A. Meyer, born in 1997, 3210 Hickory Grove Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Antonio D. Stewart, born in 1986, 200 23rd St., Apt. B1, Meridian. Stewart is also charged with trespassing.
• Disturbance of a family - Sedrick Bohannan, born in 1985, 3639 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Clinton W. Earnhart, born in 1976, 277 Driftwood Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Mitzy L. Earnhart, born in 1982, 277 Driftwood Dr., Meridian.
• Violation fireworks ordinance - Herbert R. Ashford, born in 1982, 1921 MLK Dr., Meridian. Ashford is also charged with disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
• Violation fireworks ordinance - Roshonda M. Ashford, born in 1982, 1921 MLK Dr., Meridian. Ashford is also charged with disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
• Indecent exposure - Jeremy Killen, born in 1982, homeless. Killen is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Simple assault - Richard E. Moore, born in 1997, 8651 Mary Ln., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Jeremiah A. Rush, born in 1991, 6556 Confederate Dr., Marion.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Melissa L. Irwin, born in 1983, 10330 CR 2806, Philadelphia.
• Simple assault/threat - Sharon D. Grace, born in 1963, 3509 52nd St., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Breanna Lynne Sheffield, 29, 10605 Hwy. 493, Bailey.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 5:44 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of 22nd Ave. S., 12:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 5300 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 4:10 p.m.
• 1300 block of 45th Ave., 8:05 a.m.
• 2400 block of 2nd Ave., 7:55 a.m.
• 1900 block of 9th Ave., 5:50 p.m.
• 1000 block of 44th Ave., 11:21 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4300 block of Hwy. 39N, 7:04 a.m.
• 500 block of North Hills St., 6 p.m.
• 2800 block of 11th Ave., 8:27 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1500 block of 48th Ave., 6:36 a.m.
Shootings
• 4100 block of 40th St., 12:34 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/third offense - Rickey Joles, 27, 8414 Chapel Rd., Meridian. Joles is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/second offense - Marty Develle Lard, 50, 720 Blvd., York, Ala. Lard is also charged with no liability insurance, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Possession of a stolen firearm/two counts - Jadarius Davon Smith, 20, 3806 Bay Place, Mosspoint.
• DUI/first offense - Valerie Rahonda Smith, 30, 2708 A St. Blvd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with improper equipment, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Charles Edward Wilson, 61, 6929 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Disturbing the peace/two counts - Eric Brown, 59, 761 Hickory Grove Rd., Daleville.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Howard Dewayne Jenkins, 50, 3416 Kites Ave., Pearl.
• DUI/other substance - Nicholas Joe Moore, 30, 12567 Hwy. 80, Chunky. Moore is also charged with probation violation/parole, expired license tag, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Disturbance of family - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 29, 1534 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Observation
• 9th St.
Theft
• Zero Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Brown Hooke Rd.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
Disturbance
• A.C. Brown Rd.
• Long Creek Rd.
Burglary attempt
• Grissom Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Interstate 20/59 EB off to Hwy. 45 Bypass.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 19N NB.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 39N.
• 45th Ave/15th St.
• Mini Farm/McCraw Trail.
Alarm
• Hwy. 39.
• Hwy. 11/80.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 505 Timber Ridge; 803 29th; 1701 38th; 200 23rd; 2724 41st.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 330 18th; 100 Frontage.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 1006 29th; 3299 13th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2799 20th.
• Not reported - 107 71st; 1528 50th; 1820 24th; 2341 40th; 3007 Interchange; 3310 41st; 4205 20th; 918 39th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical rescue - Chickasawhay St. (Marion).
• Emergency medical rescue - Fred Haguewood Rd. (Causeyville). • Brush fire - Peavy Rd. (Meehan).
• Assist - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Fire alarm - Knox Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.