Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Shoplifting/Dillards - Melissa Dew, born in 1980, 1398 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.

• Shoplifting/Pilot - Riley A. Meyer, born in 1997, 3210 Hickory Grove Rd., Meridian.

• Shoplifting/Walmart - Antonio D. Stewart, born in 1986, 200 23rd St., Apt. B1, Meridian. Stewart is also charged with trespassing.

• Disturbance of a family - Sedrick Bohannan, born in 1985, 3639 10th Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Clinton W. Earnhart, born in 1976, 277 Driftwood Dr., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Mitzy L. Earnhart, born in 1982, 277 Driftwood Dr., Meridian.

• Violation fireworks ordinance - Herbert R. Ashford, born in 1982, 1921 MLK Dr., Meridian. Ashford is also charged with disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a child.

• Violation fireworks ordinance - Roshonda M. Ashford, born in 1982, 1921 MLK Dr., Meridian. Ashford is also charged with disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a child.

• Indecent exposure - Jeremy Killen, born in 1982, homeless. Killen is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Simple assault - Richard E. Moore, born in 1997, 8651 Mary Ln., Meridian.

• Petit larceny - Jeremiah A. Rush, born in 1991, 6556 Confederate Dr., Marion.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Melissa L. Irwin, born in 1983, 10330 CR 2806, Philadelphia.

• Simple assault/threat - Sharon D. Grace, born in 1963, 3509 52nd St., Meridian.

• Telephone harassment - Breanna Lynne Sheffield, 29, 10605 Hwy. 493, Bailey.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.

Robbery

• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 5:44 p.m.

Commercial burglary

• 100 block of 22nd Ave. S., 12:57 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 5300 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 4:10 p.m.

• 1300 block of 45th Ave., 8:05 a.m.

• 2400 block of 2nd Ave., 7:55 a.m.

• 1900 block of 9th Ave., 5:50 p.m.

• 1000 block of 44th Ave., 11:21 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 4300 block of Hwy. 39N, 7:04 a.m.

• 500 block of North Hills St., 6 p.m.

• 2800 block of 11th Ave., 8:27 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 1500 block of 48th Ave., 6:36 a.m.

Shootings

• 4100 block of 40th St., 12:34 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• DUI/third offense - Rickey Joles, 27, 8414 Chapel Rd., Meridian. Joles is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license.

• DUI/second offense - Marty Develle Lard, 50, 720 Blvd., York, Ala. Lard is also charged with no liability insurance, leaving the scene of an accident.

• Possession of a stolen firearm/two counts - Jadarius Davon Smith, 20, 3806 Bay Place, Mosspoint.

• DUI/first offense - Valerie Rahonda Smith, 30, 2708 A St. Blvd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with improper equipment, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

• Probation violation/parole - Charles Edward Wilson, 61, 6929 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.

• Disturbing the peace/two counts - Eric Brown, 59, 761 Hickory Grove Rd., Daleville.

• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Howard Dewayne Jenkins, 50, 3416 Kites Ave., Pearl.

• DUI/other substance - Nicholas Joe Moore, 30, 12567 Hwy. 80, Chunky. Moore is also charged with probation violation/parole, expired license tag, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• Disturbance of family - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 29, 1534 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Observation

• 9th St.

Theft

• Zero Rd.

Burglary to vehicle

• Brown Hooke Rd.

Meet complainant

• Constitution Ave.

Disturbance

• A.C. Brown Rd.

• Long Creek Rd.

Burglary attempt

• Grissom Rd.

Accident with injuries

• Interstate 20/59 EB off to Hwy. 45 Bypass.

Accident no injuries

• Hwy. 19N NB.

Traffic stop

• Hwy. 39N.

• 45th Ave/15th St.

• Mini Farm/McCraw Trail.

Alarm

• Hwy. 39.

• Hwy. 11/80.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 505 Timber Ridge; 803 29th; 1701 38th; 200 23rd; 2724 41st.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 330 18th; 100 Frontage.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 1006 29th; 3299 13th.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2799 20th.

• Not reported - 107 71st; 1528 50th; 1820 24th; 2341 40th; 3007 Interchange; 3310 41st; 4205 20th; 918 39th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).

• Emergency medical rescue - Chickasawhay St. (Marion).

• Emergency medical rescue - Fred Haguewood Rd. (Causeyville). • Brush fire - Peavy Rd. (Meehan).

• Assist - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).

• Fire alarm - Knox Rd. (Russell).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video