Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Miss. Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Helen Marquita Boyd, 36, 1903 32nd Ave., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Leotis Allon Croft, 46, 616 65th Ave., Meridian. Croft is also charged with larceny, insurance card law in vehicle, no driver’s license.
• DUI/second offense - Edris S. Hampton, 32, 1805 36th Ave., Meridian. Hampton is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Brian Letaurris Robinson, 29, 510 53rd Ave.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stop suspicious
• 26th Ave.-12th St., Meridian.
• South Frontage Rd. near Grand Ave.
• Hwy. 30 by-pass-B St., Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• J.O. Thomas Rd., Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• False alarm, 69th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
• False alarm, 1st Ave. East.
• False alarm, Grand Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Assist, 2704 Valley Rd. (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
