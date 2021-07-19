Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Freddie Earl Hardin, 59, 302 C St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Laderrick Q. Rencher, 45, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Marion.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Wayne Carrillo, 36 , 465 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Darrin Sanchez Harris, 28, 5881 Point Wanita Lake Rd., Chunky.
• DUI/first offense - Floyd L. Hester, 62, 7064 Hwy. 11S, Enterprise. Hester is also charged with obstructing traffic.
• Court order/mandatory days - Lester Leroy Milstead, 54, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 24, Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Jaquavius Deshawn Ratcliff, 25, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Vandalism
• Zero Rd., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
Stolen vehicle
• Breckenridge Dr., Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
Accident no injuries
• BW Johnson Rd/Fisher Rd., Meridian.
Accident hit and run
• Gilbert Joyner Rd., Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
Meet complainant
• 5th St., Meridian.
• Constitution Ave.
Escort
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 19S SB/Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1600 23rd; 2306 22nd; 701 55th.
• Passenger vehicle fire, 1201 22nd Ave.; 2459 40th; 150 Interstate 20/59EB.
• Smoke scare, odor of smoke, 2213 23rd.
• Not reported, 130 5th; 1304 46th; 1914 11th; 200 North Hills; 2435 North Hills; 301 63rd; 1005 MLK Jr. Memorial; 1814 Frontage; 910 Hwy. 11/80.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 1219 Hwy. 39; 4555 35th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 2299 18th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 1022 Hwy. 19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Assist, Old Hwy. 19SE (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call, Johnson Ln. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate Interstate-59 SB (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
