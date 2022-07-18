Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Erin Renae Adcox, 36, 1500 North Archusa Ave., Quitman.
• DUI/first offense - Steven Hiram Brewster, 60, 141 Mitchum-Bottom Rd., Meridian. Brewster is also charged with careless driving, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Shoplifting - Betty Faye Clayton, 63, 3104 10th St., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance/two counts - Reginald Lavon Franklin, 51, 130 58th Ave., Meridian. Franklin is also charged with sale of drugs near church or school enhanced, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm.
• DUI/first offense - Tanner Addison Garrett, 26, 240 Cresent Lake, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Riley Alexis Meyer, 25, 3001 7th St., Meridian.
• Violation of court order - Kenneth W. Rodgers, 53, 9011 Hwy. 493, Bailey.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Taurean Ljwellyn Spears, 21, 13015 CR 32, Lisman, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicle
• Causeyville Rd.
• Old Wire Rd.
• Shelby Gressett Rd.
Burglary
• Hwy. 495.
Shooting
• Marion Dr.
Assault
• Old Hwy. 19S.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
• Lost Horse Rd.
Traffic stop
• 19th St.
• Valley Rd/Arundel Rd.
Pursuit
• Hwy. 19S.
Accident hit and run
• Will Garrett Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Alamucha Whynot Rd.
• Russell Topton Rd/Willow Lake.
Accident no injuries
• Cotton Gin Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Hwy. 11/80.
Burglary already occupied
• Hwy. 19N.
Suspicious vehicle
• Center Hill Rd.
Accident unknown
• Arundel Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 3830 Poplar Springs; 4524 Hwy. 39; 602 39th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 150 Interstate 20/59 WB; 524 Bonita Lakes.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 3001 40th.
• Tree down or other debris blocking road - 304 57th.
• Carbon monoxide incident - 316 Driftwood.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch - 999 27th.
• Not reported - 1408 Roebuck; 2006 MKK Jr. Memorial; 3814 Davis; 2201 8th; 3004 8th; 3209 36th; 3400 11th; 5404 10th;
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service - Murphy Rd. (Russell).
• Brush fire - Minnow Bucket Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Assist - Sookalena St. (Marion).
• Accident with injuries - Hwy. 45 (Clarkdale).
• Assist - Lolley Rd. (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.