The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Disorderly conduct - Haliyah D. Henry, born in 2002, 812 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shatoffa Moore, born in 1997, 2536 36th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Antonio Collins, born in 1981, 2427 47th Ave., Apt. 9D, Meridian. Collins is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Failure to pay - Christopher Shrell Butler, 33, 9755 Cole Rd., Lauderdale.
• Disorderly conduct - Jaquavius Spencer, born in 2001, 8373 Thomas Rd. #204 Jonesboro, Ga. Spencer is also charged with littering.
• DUI - Ronald Carlbert, born in 1956, 2231 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Zawone Townsend, 18, 2204 20th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Robbery
• 1800 block of 24th St., 4:56
Auto burglary
• 4200 block of 36th St.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/second offense - Marcus A. Jones, 37, 1112 24th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with DUI/child endangerment/two counts.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - David Cameron Moore, 29, 3035 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Juan Kevin Simpson, 27, 12299 Dedaux Rd., Gulfport.
• Accessory after the fact - Kristian Hope Estes, 32, 9469 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• No driver’s license - Robert Daniel Taylor, 52, 15807 Part Dr., Crosby, Texas. Taylor is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, following too closely.
• DUI/first offense - Cassandra Joy Thrift, 38, 10860 Hwy. 491, Collinsville. Thrift is also charged with wrong way on a one-way street, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, improper license tag display.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Tori Tyler Bell, 30, 8133 King Rd., Meridian. Bell is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• Drive-by shooting - Roshard Aamon Cole, 27, 2614 Edgewood Dr., Meridian. Cole is also charged with aggravated assault.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Old Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.
Disturbance
• King Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 1740 Bonita Lakes.
• Local alarm system, malicious false alarm, 1219 Hwy. 39.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1300 38th; 2524 Grandview; 4605 Royal; 6316 43rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 1499 34th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 2400 21st.
• Not reported, 1318 19th; 1901 Front; 2200 5th; 4111 10th; 500 Hwy. 19; 917 27th; 2399 43rd; 813 56th.
• Building fire, 3526 36th.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury, 908 Deer.
• Lock-in, 110 Hwy. 11/80.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1295 Grand; 3637 Parkway.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 510 Hwy. 19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Emergency medical service call, Mayatt Rd. (Martin).
• Structure fire assist, Mary Lane (Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80 (Russell, Toomsuba).
• Emergency, Shiloh-Vimville Rd. (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 44 on Friday.
