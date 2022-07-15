Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault/threat - Geraldine Sillimon, born in 1969, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 79, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - James J. Hodges Jr., born in 1997, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. D3, Meridian. Hodges Jr. is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Shoplifting/Family Dollar - Tommie J. Reed Jr., born in 1977, 526 Cooper Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Amy Jarvis, born in 1983, homeless.
• Resisting arrest - Eric Jones, born in 1980, homeless. Jones is also charged with simple assault threat, disturbing the peace, trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 3400 block of Hwy. 45N, 10:32 a.m.
• 2300 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:50 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Public drunk - Amelia Louise Conner, 57, 5323 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Credit card, intent to defraud-felony/four counts - Jennifer Diana Alvarez, 42, 1203 Stewart St., Philadelphia.
• Shoplifting $500 or more/two counts - Omeika Dejunea Brown, 26, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. N6, Biloxi.
• Child support/failure to pay - Tevin James Cole, 30, 3780 Rufus Martin Rd., Meridian. Cole is also charged with probation violation/parole, failure to appear/bench warrant.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Eric Dejuan Jones, 41, 5044 22nd St., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Lester Lee Landrum, 39, 3216 Savell Dr., Meridian. Landrum is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• DUI/first offense - Earnest Renordo Winters, 34, 400 Green Oak Rd., Forkland, Ala. Winters is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, suspended driver’s license, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Theft
• Valley Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 80 W.
• Windsor Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Rossie Smith Rd.
Mental subject
• Mini Farm Rd.
Meet complainant
• Poplar Ridge Dr.
• Leroy Naylor Rd.
Vandalism
• Suqualena Rd.
• North Lakeland Dr.
Traffic stop
• Interstate 20/59 WB.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2201 Front; 3850 Hwy. 45; 5224 Valley.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1621 31st; 1212 North Hills; 124 4th; 1914 11th; 4510 Manning; 4609 Broadmoor; 5184 Pioneer.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 156 Interstate 20/59 EB; 5002 Hwy. 39.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 152 Interstate 20/59 WB.
• Not reported - 1399 Roebuck; 1905 36th; 2320 32nd; 2457 40th; 302 34th; 1009 38th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Grass-fire - Crescent Lake (Clarkdale).
• Tree - Clarke County (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident - Robbie Smith (Long Creek).
• Assist - Interstate 59 (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call - Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
• Assist - Cottonwood Dr. (Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 27 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
