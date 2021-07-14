Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Simple assault - Morris Fields, born in 1966, 3614 32nd Place, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Eddie L. Ford, born in 1965, 1509 61st Ct., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tonio Matthew, born in 1974, 4607 Valley St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Rodriqus R. Lee, born in 1990, 301 63rd Place, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Melissa Edwards, born in 1984, 3813 20th St., Meridian.
• False reporting of a crime - Shaenardria L. Townsend, born in 1993, 3709 Davis St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Qadarian D. Easley, born in 2001, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - James T. Young, born in 1997, 2130 9th Ave., Meridian. Young is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/other - Jimmie Snowden, born in 1963, 265 Truelight Rd., Hickory.
• Simple assault/threat - Danita Roberts, born in 1997, 4714 22nd St. Apt. 5, Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Don Allen, born in 1977, 1114 27th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Larryon D. Pugh, born in 1990, 6023 Fisher Rd., Meridian. Pugh is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/refusal - Charles Andrews, born in 1985, 3436 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Timothy E. Mobley, born in 1966, 7282 Windsor Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - David C. Moore, born in 1992, 104 Crestwood Cove, Clinton.
• Domestic violence - Joseph L. Horne, born in 1980, 3206 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• Shoplifting/four counts - Corey C. Collins, born in 1984, 1515 50th Ave., Meridian. Collins is also charged with trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Tracy A. Davis, born in 1977, 7623 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian. Davis is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Machale J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Cedric L. Hopson, born in 1995, 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Quentin Orlando Clark, 26, Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Roshonda S. Clark-Jennings, 38, 2425 St. Blvd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Tracy Ann Davis, 44, 7623 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault/two counts - Brittany McCoy, born in 1991, 104 22nd St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Chasity Whitehead, born in 1991, 5209 Ash Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Jakidyn Boyd, born in 2003, 1510 57th Ct., Meridian.
• Misdemeanor fleeing - Quentin C. Gordon, born in 1980, 1918 42nd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 12:12 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2800 block of North Hills St., 6:36 a.m.
• 2800 block of North Hills St., 6:41 a.m.
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 5:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of 29th St., 11:56 a.m.
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 3:23 a.m.
• 500 block of 41st Ave., 7:54 a.m.
• 2000 block of 5th St., 9:53 a.m.
• 1100 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 12:51 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4300 block of 36th Ave., 6:56 a.m.
• 4300 block of 36th Ave., 9 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:04 a.m.
• 2200 block of 18th Ave., 4:17 a.m.
• 200 block of North Hills St., 5:31 a.m.
• 200 block of North Hills St., 7:20 a.m.
• 4300 block of 36th Ave., 12:57 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3600 block of 15th St., 8:42 a.m.
• 3800 block of Valley St., 7:27 p.m.
• 1200 block of 17th St., 2:28 a.m.
Shootings
• 2200 block of 19th Ave., 1:29 p.m.
• 1100 block of Constitution Ave., 10:08 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Failure to pay - Kimberly Scruggs, 34, 1955 Sam Lackey Rd., Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense/two charges - Corderous Levon Taylor, 31, 1005 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Dustin Thomas Card, 28, 8934 Hillview Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jaterreon Terrell Donwell, 22, 3116 10th Ave., Meridian. Donwell is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• DUI/first offense - Jeffery Scott Miller, 22, 10511 Rd 632, Philadelphia. Miller is also charged with careless driving.
• Simple assault - Jeffery Neal, 47, 1147 Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear/two counts - James Robert Strickland, 35, 6488 Hwy. 513, Stonewall.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Shooting
• 14th St., Meridian.
• Butts Rd., Meridian.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Theft
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 2101 Frontage; 3017 40th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 2299 19th.
• Not reported, 1740, Bonita Lakes; 5100 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire assist, Windsor Circle (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45N (Northeast, Marion).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
• Fire alarm, Crepe Myrtle Dr. (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
