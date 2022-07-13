Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Wakisha McWilliams, born in 1977, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. K78, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Steve McWilliams, born in 1972, 2515 Grand Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Devin Grace, born in 1985, 1864 Hwy. 45N, Porterville.
• Disorderly conduct - Debra Prather, born in 1958, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Melanie R. McQuaig, born in 1959, 5588 Dale Dr., Marion.
• Disorderly conduct - Joanna Dorn, born in 1975, 4310 58th Place, Meridian. Dorn is also charged with disturbing a family.
• Domestic violence - Michael T. Davis, born in 1964, 1309 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Traun R. Nobles, born in 1998, 338 Chapel Hill Dr., Meridian. Nobles is also charged with public profanity, disturbing a business.
• Giving false information - Melvin L. Holesome, born in 1962, 2909 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jamarious Burton, born in 1989, 4214 22nd St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Malik Kyree Brown, 23, 4706 Pond Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jason Allen Reynolds, 36, 314 Branch Estates Rd., Meridian. Reynolds is also charged with contempt of court.
• Failure to pay - Kevin Ray Winfield, 44, 1415 Rabbit Rd., Lauderdale.
• Disorderly conduct - Jacquelyn Demeo, born in 1998, 10944 Lydia Rd. Socorro, Texas.
• Assault on a minor - Thurmond L. Harrell, born in 1969, 1710 36th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Church burglary
• 600 block of Hwy. 11/80, 9:21 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of 20th St., 10:44 a.m.
• 3700 block of Royal Rd., 11:08 a.m.
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 8:51 p.m.
• 2900 block of Saint Paul St., 6:11 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 400 block of Lake Dr., 8:10 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 9:43 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4300 block of Terry St., 5:49 p.m.
• 4300 block of Hwy. 39N, 9:26 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1900 block of B St., 4:36 p.m.
• 1400 block of 24th Ave., 5:38 a.m.
Shootings
• 200 block of Hwy. 19N, 9:34 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Mackenzie Blair Bounds, 28, 5098 Bennie Cooper Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Lance Garrison Gay Jr., 22, 4107 Hickory Circle, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jerome Earl Hooks, 55, 9421 Mt. Carmel Rd., Bailey.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Robert Mortay Hopson, 36, 106 US-11, Meridian. Hopson is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Forgery Corporate Account - Teshawndrea S. Martin, 28, 670 Piermont St., Jackson.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Stephanie Dawn Evans, 31, 3740 York Rd., Lauderdale.
• Driving with suspended license - Timothy Franklin Kelly Jr., 31, 4567 Butts Rd., Toomsuba. Kelly Jr. is also charged with public profanity, disregard of traffic device, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Driving under influence of other substance - Anthony Lashun Phillips, 41, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Auston Myles Rish, 28, 3322 36th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/three counts - Jonathan Ray Scruggs Jr., 35, 1955 Sam Lackey Rd., Toomsuba. Scruggs Jr. is also charged with weapon, possession of by felon, possession of controlled substance with intent, possession of weapon by convicted felon.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary already occupied
• Hwy. 11/80.
Accident no injuries
• Rob Sims Rd/Vimville Causeyville.
• Cole Rd/Old 8th St. Rd.
Disturbance
• Johnson Lane.
• Mt. Carmel Rd.
Missing person
• Zero Rd.
Vandalism
• Mt. Carmel Rd.
Pick up wanted
• Aycock Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 19N.
Traffic stop
• 8th St.
• Hwy. 496.
• 14th St.
Suspicious vehicle
• Centerhill Martin Rd.
Theft
• Long Creek Rd.
• Jeff Davis School Rd.
Safety check point
• Old Wire Rd.
Shooting
• Sunshine Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 4000 34th.
• Gas leak - 921 36th.
• Lifting assistance (no ambulance response) - 908 Deer.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident (MV Ped) - 2601 10th.
• Not reported - 301 63rd; 413 Saddlebrook; 2506 39th; 2907 Highland; 4331 Highland Park.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle fire - Jeff Davis School Rd. (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire - Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd. (Toomsuba),
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Brush fire - Hwy. 11S (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.