The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Don Allen, 44, 1114 27th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - Juwon Dante Byrd, 25, 211 North Hills St., Meridian. Byrd is also charged with reckless driving, improper passing, no liability insurance.

• Failure to pay - Nique Gordon, 23, 54 A Old Country Club Rd., Marion.

• False pretense, misdemeanor - Carlos McLelland, 19, 5107 East Lake Dr., Meridian.

• Court order/mandatory days - Lester Leroy Milstead, 54, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Tyus Norwood, 22, Kelly Chris Dr., Mount Olive, Miss. Norwood is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, tint law violation, improper lane usage.

• DUI/other substance - Labarion Page, 28, 291 Moore Rd., Meridian. Page is also charged with littering, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Enya Patton, 2907 Chandler St. Apt. 10, Meridian.

• Court order/mandatory days - Jaquavius Deshawn Ratcliff, 25, 200 23rd St., Meridian.

• DUI/refusal to take test - Joseph Matthew Robin, 38, 59 Earl Pitts Rd., Waynesboro. Robin is also charged with driving without headlights.

• Possession of cocaine - Jeremiah Mike Rushing, 32, 1611 18th Ave., Meridian. Rushing is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

• DUI/other substance - Zavion Tyrese Sims, 19, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Sims is also charged with failure to yield right of way, no liability insurance.

• DUI/other substance - Tylan Jamere Walker, 18, 3241 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Walker is also charged with disregard of traffic device.

• Probation violation/parole - Natalie Latrica Cole, 34, 1906 26th Ave.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Shooting

• North Shore Dr.-Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.

Burglary already occupied

• Ball Diamond Rd.

• Gipson Rd.

Observation

• Grissom Rd.

Theft

• Chapel Rd.

Stolen vehicle

• Sandflat Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Building fire, 816 29th.

• Building or structure weakened, 1500 Hwy. 11.

• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury, 404 Pinehurst.

• Lifting assistance (no ambulance response) 6240 11th.

• Lock-in, 3310 Hwy. 39.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 4400 Hwy. 39; 917 Hwy. 19.

• Not reported, 1219 Hwy. 39; 6010 20th St; 2100 North Hills; 6501 Hwy. 80

• Assist police or other governmental agency, 4720 State.

• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury, 1823 35th.

• Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill, 1555 Tommy Webb.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1801 24th; 2028 39th; 2120 29th; 2332 Front; 4102 59th; 889 1st; 907 29th; 914 47th; 1625 Tommy Webb, 2211 34th; 900 Frontage.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1901 Front.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Structure fire, Mt. Carmel Rd. (Bailey, Northeast, Sam Dale).

• Emergency medical service call LC Water Rd. (Long Creek).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

