The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Don Allen, 44, 1114 27th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Juwon Dante Byrd, 25, 211 North Hills St., Meridian. Byrd is also charged with reckless driving, improper passing, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay - Nique Gordon, 23, 54 A Old Country Club Rd., Marion.
• False pretense, misdemeanor - Carlos McLelland, 19, 5107 East Lake Dr., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Lester Leroy Milstead, 54, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tyus Norwood, 22, Kelly Chris Dr., Mount Olive, Miss. Norwood is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, tint law violation, improper lane usage.
• DUI/other substance - Labarion Page, 28, 291 Moore Rd., Meridian. Page is also charged with littering, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Enya Patton, 2907 Chandler St. Apt. 10, Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Jaquavius Deshawn Ratcliff, 25, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Joseph Matthew Robin, 38, 59 Earl Pitts Rd., Waynesboro. Robin is also charged with driving without headlights.
• Possession of cocaine - Jeremiah Mike Rushing, 32, 1611 18th Ave., Meridian. Rushing is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
• DUI/other substance - Zavion Tyrese Sims, 19, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Sims is also charged with failure to yield right of way, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Tylan Jamere Walker, 18, 3241 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Walker is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Probation violation/parole - Natalie Latrica Cole, 34, 1906 26th Ave.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Shooting
• North Shore Dr.-Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• Ball Diamond Rd.
• Gipson Rd.
Observation
• Grissom Rd.
Theft
• Chapel Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Sandflat Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Building fire, 816 29th.
• Building or structure weakened, 1500 Hwy. 11.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury, 404 Pinehurst.
• Lifting assistance (no ambulance response) 6240 11th.
• Lock-in, 3310 Hwy. 39.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 4400 Hwy. 39; 917 Hwy. 19.
• Not reported, 1219 Hwy. 39; 6010 20th St; 2100 North Hills; 6501 Hwy. 80
• Assist police or other governmental agency, 4720 State.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury, 1823 35th.
• Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill, 1555 Tommy Webb.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1801 24th; 2028 39th; 2120 29th; 2332 Front; 4102 59th; 889 1st; 907 29th; 914 47th; 1625 Tommy Webb, 2211 34th; 900 Frontage.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1901 Front.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire, Mt. Carmel Rd. (Bailey, Northeast, Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call LC Water Rd. (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
