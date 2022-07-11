Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/first offense - Maurico DeJesus Arias-Caballero, 37, 5850 Marion Dr., Marion. Arias-Caballero is also charged with no driver’s license.

• Court order/mandatory days - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.

• DUI/first offense - Nicoasha Mercedes Cole, 28, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Cole is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• Probation violation/parole - Melvin Lewis Holesome, 59, 2909 36th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Paul Mandoza Kelley Jr., 49, 12162 Roy Dollar Rd., Collinsville.

• Possession of controlled substance - Christopher William Scott, 34, 2216 Brushy Creek Rd., Lucedale.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Kathryn A. Walker, 38, 4933 Skyview Dr., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Gregory Winston Ward, 43, 314 23rd Ave. S, Collinsville.

• Disturbing the peace - Michael Wood Jr., 37, 12187 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Traffic stop

• Cade Lane/Gum Log Rd.

• Hwy. 19N NB.

Safety check point

• Dale Dr.

• 31st Ave.

• Fairground Dr.

Theft

• Water Valley Rd.

• Hwy. 19N.

Accident no injuries

• Will Garrett Rd.

• North Lakeland Dr.

• 22nd Ave.

• Pine Springs Rd/Windsor Rd.

Burglary already occupied

• State Blvd. Ext.

• Hwy. 11/80.

Shooting

• 14th St.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Fires in structure other than in a building - 4003 31st.

• EMS call, party transported by non-fire agency - 1701 38th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1020 Hwy. 39; 1819 12th; 3629 26th; 399 18th; 503 41st.

• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 710 B.

• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 1621 34th.

• Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle - 7610 Hwy. 45.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 710 B.

• Not reported - 107 71st; 3468 State; 403 22nd; 5635 Cooper; 925 40th; 4000 34th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Emergency medical service call - Zero Rd. (Long Creek).

• Brush fire - Kewanee/Bethel.

• Emergency medical service call - Bergin Rd. (Russell).

• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).

• Tree down - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).

• Tree down - Stockyards (Lost Gap).

• Brush fire - Hwy. 11/80 (Russell).

• Tree in road - Hwy. 195/Shannon Rd. (Southeast).

• Tree in road - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).

• Motor vehicle accident - 124 MM Interstate 20 EB.

• Brush fire - Pineridge Dr. (Suqualena).

• Tree in road - John C. Stennis (Sam Dale).

• Tree in road - Russell Topton-Hwy. 45N (Northeast).

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45N (Marion).

• Emergency medical service call - David Newell Rd. (Northeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

