Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Maurico DeJesus Arias-Caballero, 37, 5850 Marion Dr., Marion. Arias-Caballero is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Court order/mandatory days - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.
• DUI/first offense - Nicoasha Mercedes Cole, 28, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Cole is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Melvin Lewis Holesome, 59, 2909 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Paul Mandoza Kelley Jr., 49, 12162 Roy Dollar Rd., Collinsville.
• Possession of controlled substance - Christopher William Scott, 34, 2216 Brushy Creek Rd., Lucedale.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Kathryn A. Walker, 38, 4933 Skyview Dr., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Gregory Winston Ward, 43, 314 23rd Ave. S, Collinsville.
• Disturbing the peace - Michael Wood Jr., 37, 12187 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Traffic stop
• Cade Lane/Gum Log Rd.
• Hwy. 19N NB.
Safety check point
• Dale Dr.
• 31st Ave.
• Fairground Dr.
Theft
• Water Valley Rd.
• Hwy. 19N.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
• North Lakeland Dr.
• 22nd Ave.
• Pine Springs Rd/Windsor Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• State Blvd. Ext.
• Hwy. 11/80.
Shooting
• 14th St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Fires in structure other than in a building - 4003 31st.
• EMS call, party transported by non-fire agency - 1701 38th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1020 Hwy. 39; 1819 12th; 3629 26th; 399 18th; 503 41st.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 710 B.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 1621 34th.
• Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle - 7610 Hwy. 45.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 710 B.
• Not reported - 107 71st; 3468 State; 403 22nd; 5635 Cooper; 925 40th; 4000 34th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call - Zero Rd. (Long Creek).
• Brush fire - Kewanee/Bethel.
• Emergency medical service call - Bergin Rd. (Russell).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
• Tree down - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Tree down - Stockyards (Lost Gap).
• Brush fire - Hwy. 11/80 (Russell).
• Tree in road - Hwy. 195/Shannon Rd. (Southeast).
• Tree in road - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident - 124 MM Interstate 20 EB.
• Brush fire - Pineridge Dr. (Suqualena).
• Tree in road - John C. Stennis (Sam Dale).
• Tree in road - Russell Topton-Hwy. 45N (Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45N (Marion).
• Emergency medical service call - David Newell Rd. (Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
