Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Simple assault - Amber Harris, born in 1989, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. M6, Meridian.

• Malicious mischief - Jasmine R. Clayton, born in 1995, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. G5, Meridian. Clayton is also charged with willful trespassing.

• DUI - Lonnie G. Traylor, born in 1953, 1540 Mt. Mariah Rd. Lisman, Ala.

• Shoplifting - Jadaisha S. Tubbs, born in 1995, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian. Tubbs is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• DUI/other - Angela M. Franklin, born in 1983, 4709 Valley Rd., Meridian. Franklin is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• Fighting in public - Charita McCoy, born in 1983, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. K74, Meridian.

• Fighting in public - Labresha N. Randle, born in 1998, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D32, Meridian.

• Simple assault - Bobby L. Dean, born in 1977, 9866 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Dean is also charged with domestic violence, stalking, malicious mischief, willful trespassing, telephone harassment.

• Public drunk - Kardae Cole, born in 1991, 1916 34th Ave., Meridian.

• False pretense - Slyzale Peters, 43, 259 Hwy. 590E, Seminary.

• Shoplifting - Debra A. Clark, born in 1958, 8256 Old Hwy. 494, Collinsville.

• DUI/other - Dekoyus J. Daniels, born in 1992, 1502 5th St., Meridian. Daniels is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, telephone harassment.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Commercial burglary

• 800 block of Grand Ave., 5:59 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 4500 block of 5th St., 12:49 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 6400 block of 5th Ct., 8:26 a.m.

• 200 block of North Hills St., 9:58 a.m.

Shootings

• 4300 block of Highland Park Dr., 7:43 p.m.

• Area of mile marker 153 on Interstate 20, 7:04 p.m.

• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 2:09 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• DUI/other substance - Miguel Antonio Easley, 46, 1853 Nolan Roberts Rd., Meridian. Easley is also charged with seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• DUI/second offense - Kadarryus Marqueze Gordon, 28, 2520 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, no liability insurance, driving with suspended license.

• Burglary/dwelling house/two counts - Chynna S. Gowdy, 20, 4421 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.

• Motor vehicle/felony taking - Joellen Lindsey Jason, 34, 41 C Fairchild Rd., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Stefun Jalandreruna King, 21, 92 Brown St., Noxapater.

• Felony DUI - Darrilyn Dennis Owens, 55, 606 30th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Burglary already occupied

• Hwy. 11 S/Arundel Rd., Meridian.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

• DUI/other substance - Jahmad D. Harrison, 32, 60 Gamma Rd., Lisman, Ala. Harrison is also charged with no liability insurance, child endangerment/two counts, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Friday.

Lock-in

• 460 Pinehurst.

Medical assist, assist EMS crew

• 107 71st.

• 4101 10th.

• 146 Hwy. 11/80.

• 1800 23rd.

• 2219 Frontage.

• 3353 27th.

• 107 71st.

• 109 Frontage.

• 4538 17th.

• 1099 22nd.

• 1914 11th.

• 2246 39th.

• 2701 52nd.

Not reported

• 2320 32nd.

• 3816 31st.

• 146 Interstate 59NB.

• 153 Interstate 20/59EB.

• 3202 40th.

• 2300 Frontage.

• 2423 25th.

• 418 Lake.

• 4401 40th.

• 910 Hwy. 19.

• 1109 36th.

• 2609 18th.

• 917 42nd.

• 3799 8th.

• 4213 59th.

• 5919 2nd.

Alarm system activation

• 5409 1st.

• 2200 5th.

• 2321 16th.

Brush or brush-and grass mixture fire

• 2329 Crabapple.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

• 158 Interstate 20/59EB.

• 376 Hwy. 11/80.

Gas leak

• 1919 28th.

• 2536 29th.

Malicious, mischievous false call

• 3901 King.

Carbon monoxide incident

• 3228 11th.

Dispatched and canceled en route

• 910 Hwy.11/80.

False alarm or false call

• 3901 King.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.

• Assist, Kewanee (Lauderdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Thursday and 41 on Friday at 2 p.m.

 

