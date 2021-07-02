Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault - Amber Harris, born in 1989, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. M6, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Jasmine R. Clayton, born in 1995, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. G5, Meridian. Clayton is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI - Lonnie G. Traylor, born in 1953, 1540 Mt. Mariah Rd. Lisman, Ala.
• Shoplifting - Jadaisha S. Tubbs, born in 1995, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian. Tubbs is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Angela M. Franklin, born in 1983, 4709 Valley Rd., Meridian. Franklin is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Fighting in public - Charita McCoy, born in 1983, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. K74, Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Labresha N. Randle, born in 1998, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D32, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Bobby L. Dean, born in 1977, 9866 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Dean is also charged with domestic violence, stalking, malicious mischief, willful trespassing, telephone harassment.
• Public drunk - Kardae Cole, born in 1991, 1916 34th Ave., Meridian.
• False pretense - Slyzale Peters, 43, 259 Hwy. 590E, Seminary.
• Shoplifting - Debra A. Clark, born in 1958, 8256 Old Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
• DUI/other - Dekoyus J. Daniels, born in 1992, 1502 5th St., Meridian. Daniels is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, telephone harassment.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of Grand Ave., 5:59 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4500 block of 5th St., 12:49 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 6400 block of 5th Ct., 8:26 a.m.
• 200 block of North Hills St., 9:58 a.m.
Shootings
• 4300 block of Highland Park Dr., 7:43 p.m.
• Area of mile marker 153 on Interstate 20, 7:04 p.m.
• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 2:09 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/other substance - Miguel Antonio Easley, 46, 1853 Nolan Roberts Rd., Meridian. Easley is also charged with seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/second offense - Kadarryus Marqueze Gordon, 28, 2520 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, no liability insurance, driving with suspended license.
• Burglary/dwelling house/two counts - Chynna S. Gowdy, 20, 4421 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• Motor vehicle/felony taking - Joellen Lindsey Jason, 34, 41 C Fairchild Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Stefun Jalandreruna King, 21, 92 Brown St., Noxapater.
• Felony DUI - Darrilyn Dennis Owens, 55, 606 30th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Burglary already occupied
• Hwy. 11 S/Arundel Rd., Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/other substance - Jahmad D. Harrison, 32, 60 Gamma Rd., Lisman, Ala. Harrison is also charged with no liability insurance, child endangerment/two counts, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Friday.
Lock-in
• 460 Pinehurst.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 107 71st.
• 4101 10th.
• 146 Hwy. 11/80.
• 1800 23rd.
• 2219 Frontage.
• 3353 27th.
• 107 71st.
• 109 Frontage.
• 4538 17th.
• 1099 22nd.
• 1914 11th.
• 2246 39th.
• 2701 52nd.
Not reported
• 2320 32nd.
• 3816 31st.
• 146 Interstate 59NB.
• 153 Interstate 20/59EB.
• 3202 40th.
• 2300 Frontage.
• 2423 25th.
• 418 Lake.
• 4401 40th.
• 910 Hwy. 19.
• 1109 36th.
• 2609 18th.
• 917 42nd.
• 3799 8th.
• 4213 59th.
• 5919 2nd.
Alarm system activation
• 5409 1st.
• 2200 5th.
• 2321 16th.
Brush or brush-and grass mixture fire
• 2329 Crabapple.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 158 Interstate 20/59EB.
• 376 Hwy. 11/80.
Gas leak
• 1919 28th.
• 2536 29th.
Malicious, mischievous false call
• 3901 King.
Carbon monoxide incident
• 3228 11th.
Dispatched and canceled en route
• 910 Hwy.11/80.
False alarm or false call
• 3901 King.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Assist, Kewanee (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Thursday and 41 on Friday at 2 p.m.
