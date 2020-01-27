Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Public intoxication - Shaun W. Abby, born in 1988, 421 Pleasant Valley, Decatur.
• Shoplifting - Renee Wright, born in 1969, 1999 A Sam Lackey Rd., Toomsuba.
• Shoplifting - Jason Varner, born in 1973, 217 Hwy. 513, Rose Hill.
• DUI/first/refusal - Max D. Hodge, born in 1967, 5269 Hwy. 496, Toomsuba. Hodge is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Public intoxication - Christopher Criswell, born in 1977, homeless. Criswell is also charged with trespassing.
• Willful trespassing - Charlotte Hodges, born in 1967, 3901 Paulding St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Dustin J. Russell, born in 1990, 109 Bay St., Newton.
• DUI/first offense - L.A. Sharp, born in 1985, 200 23rd St. Apt. B53, Meridian.
• Disturbance of a family - Johnny L. Ruffin, born in 2002, 107 71st Place Apt. 66, Meridian.
• Giving false information - Rodrick L. Naylor, born in 1976, 2407 Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Keith Johnson, born in 1980, 2612 40th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Shoplifting - Robert L. Triplett, born in 1979, 1820 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Derlina Lemon, born in 1978, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W Apt. C5, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Kino M. Mosley, born in 1999, 3801 Valley Rd., Meridian. Mosley is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - William C. Griffith, born in 1986, 5422 Windsor Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Ronda K. Fleming, born in 1959, 1055 CR 117, Shubuta.
• DUI/first/other - Jeremy S. Spann, born in 1989, 546 Ponta Hills Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Kelvin Crowell, born in 1955, 2587 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Jaquann T. Burton, born in 1999, 2325 40th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Labresha Kelly, born in 1996, 3850 35th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - William J. Davis, born in 1983, 1382 Little Zion Calvert Rd., Collinsville. Davis is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Giving false information - Tony Harrington, born in 1981, 1122 Kosciusko Rd., Philadelphia.
• Shoplifting - Ronnie Hopson, born in 1997, 5688 Hwy. 45, Porterville.
• Simple assault/threat - Erica McCain, born in 1983, 2904 40th Ave., Meridian. McCain is also charged with stalking, trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Edward E. House, born in 1977, 2326 Front St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Teeclay T. House, born in 1997, 2326 Front St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Erika R. Monroe, born in 1999, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W Apt. E8, Meridian. Monroe is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Malicious mischief - Jordan M. Wolfe, born in 1998, 3314 55th Place, Meridian. Wolfe is also charged with trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of 2nd St. at 12:28 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd. at 2:14 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd. at 6:06 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd. at 7:47 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3200 block of 47th St. at 12:19 p.m.
• 2300 block of State Blvd. at 5:18 p.m.
• 4200 block of 37th Ave. at 6:01 a.m.
Shootings
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd. at 5:35 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• No driver’s license - Lacoltan Bernard Bester, 28, 329 Six Mile Rd., Scooba. Bester is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Danielle Dowell, 44, 1423 Ridge Rd., Meridian.
• Felony DUI - Anthony Edward Evans, 41, 1408 46th Ave., Meridian. Evans is also charged with failure to yield right of way, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, false ID information, driving with suspended license.
• Trespassing - Belinda Marie Goodbread, 30, 10390 McGraw Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Casey Daryl Gordon, 25, 1610 31st St., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• No driver’s license - Terrinecy Rodriquez Harris, 31, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian. Harris is also charged with driving without headlights.
• DUI/other substance - Jeremiah Hawthorn, 18, 11850 Rd. 571, Stallo. Hawthorn is also charged with suspended driver’s license, failure to dim headlights, seat belt violation.
• Resisting arrest - Jason Devon Hopson, 35, 8059 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Hopson is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Contempt of court - Jack Marlon Jenkins, 47, 114 Walker Ave., York, Ala.
• Child support/failure to pay/three counts - Derlim Robert Lemon Sr., 41, 3710 Davis St., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Saul Cosme Lopez, 28, 2631 Pigford Campbell Rd., Meridian. Lopez is also charged with careless driving.
• Suspended driver’s license - Terence Laron Ofield, 36, 709 Tennessee Dr., Lisman, Ala. Ofield is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, failure to pay.
• Shoplifting - Johnathan LaMorris Price, 41, 3009 Willow Dr., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Gerald Evan Ricks, 55, 10390 McGraw Rd., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Dearius Malik Ruffin, 27, 4921 30th St., Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with improper equipment.
• Suspended driver’s license - Melissa Annette Smith, 39, 1213 Dogwood Lake Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Dylan Eldridge Swearingen, 26, 8824 East Paul Way South, Lauderdale.
• Public drunk - Lemon Antonio Thomas, 45, 4585 Chicken House Rd., Toomsuba.
• Possession of controlled substance - James Phillip Wilson, 40, 3211 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Accident with injuries
• Hand Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N-Allen Swamp, Meridian.
• South Frontage Rd., Meridian.
• 8th St.-35th Ave., Meridian.
• Bolen-Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• 8th St.-30th Ave., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Chicken House Rd., Meridian.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 493.
• Gas leak, Country Club Dr.
• Vehicle accident, 45th Ave.
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 19N.
• Assist Governmental Agency, Hwy. 11/80.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Medical assist, State Blvd.
• False alarm, Hwy. 39N.
• Unauthorized burning, Hwy. 39N.
• Unauthorized burning, 2nd Ave.
• False alarm, 31st St.
• Building fire, 41st St.
• Lockin, North Hills St.
• Outside fire, 59th Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, MLK Jr. Dr.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Hand Rd. (Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Collinsville, Martin).
• Brushfire, Vimville-Causeyville Rd. (Southeast).
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
