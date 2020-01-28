Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Burglary-commercial bldg. - Kenquavis Qaterreon Dubose,19, 3102 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Charles Kirkland, born in 1963, homeless.
• DUI/first/other - Jeremiah D. Murray, born in 1993, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 99, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Taterrioncy Harris, born in 1988, 3323 47th St., Meridian. Harris is also charged with disturbance of business.
• DUI/first/other - Eric J. Odoms, born in 1996, 4401 40th Ave. Apt. A1, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Madison B. Thomas, born in 1999, 502 S River Rd., Enterprise.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Residential burglary
• 5300 block of Overbrook Ln. at 3:19 p.m.
• 2100 block of 33rd Ave. at 5:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Shooting into dwelling house - Jyquantis Qushun Griffin, 16, 541 Pass Rd., Gulfport.
• Shooting into dwelling house - Torshawn Griffin, 18, 541 Pass Rd., Gulfport.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Marx Griggs Jr., 28, 603 47th Ave., Meridian. Griggs Jr. is also charged with contempt of court.
• Bad check/felony - Michael Angelo Raymond Hooper, 66, 187 CR 2341, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - David Monroe Joles, 50, 7748 Hwy. 45N, Meridian. Joles is also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
• Embezzlement - Roderick Rodriquez Lewis, 32, 913 26th St., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Bernard Cedrick Roland, 40, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Theft
• Centerhill-Martin Rd., Collinsville.
Suspicious vehicle
• 2001 5th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Dispatched and canceled en route, West Malone Ranch Rd.
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 39N.
• False alarm, 7th Ave.
• False alarm, 24th Ave.
• False alarm, 13th St.
• Flammable liquid spill, 2nd St. South.
• Lock-in, 47th St.
• Building fire, 13th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Accident with injuries, MM169 (Toomsuba).
• Fire, Hwy. 19N-Hwy. 494 (Suqualena, Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 34 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
