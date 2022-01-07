Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault/threat - Ciera C. Falconer, born in 1991, 537 46th Ave., Meridian. Falconer is also charged with willful trespassing, malicious mischief.
• Public drunk - Lachacha L. Patton, born in 1976, 2710 11th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Vera Rachael Hicks, born in 1976, 1725 25th Ave., Meridian. Hicks is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Simple assault/threat - Mary Spears, born in 1982, 1318 19th St. Lot L8, Meridian.
• False reporting of a crime - Valensia V. Hairston, born in 1985, 1701 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Lequisha S. Taylor, born in 1993, 503 54th Ave., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with simple assault/threat, telephone harassment.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 4600 block of 8th St., 3:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of 6th St., 5:55 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1300 block of 65th Ave., 10:45 a.m.
Shootings
• 100 block of 3rd Ave., 12:20 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Arson - Michael Glenn Payne, 46, 25 South Main, DeKalb.
• Aggravated assault - Kendarius K. Earl, 16, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine/two counts - James Ricky Stewart Jr., 44, 8321 Cook Rd., Shubuta. Stewart Jr. is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear, probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Burglary to vehicle
• Zero Rd.
• Hwy. 39.
Traffic stop
• Powell Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Quarter Moon Circle.
Accident with injuries
• E Fire Tower Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.
Theft
• Redman Rd.
• Savannah Dr.
Deceased subject
• Newton County-Martin Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Medical assist. assist EMS crew - 1914 11th; 266 Hwy. 11/80.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 804 Fire Tower.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 518 Bonita Lakes.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2003 North Hills.
• Not reported - 1318 19th; 2201 30th; 600 26th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Vehicle fire - Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Vehicle fire - Old Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call - Null Rd. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
