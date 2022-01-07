Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Simple assault/threat - Ciera C. Falconer, born in 1991, 537 46th Ave., Meridian. Falconer is also charged with willful trespassing, malicious mischief.

• Public drunk - Lachacha L. Patton, born in 1976, 2710 11th St., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Vera Rachael Hicks, born in 1976, 1725 25th Ave., Meridian. Hicks is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Simple assault/threat - Mary Spears, born in 1982, 1318 19th St. Lot L8, Meridian.

• False reporting of a crime - Valensia V. Hairston, born in 1985, 1701 29th Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Lequisha S. Taylor, born in 1993, 503 54th Ave., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with simple assault/threat, telephone harassment.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Commercial burglary

• 4600 block of 8th St., 3:45 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 1700 block of 6th St., 5:55 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 1300 block of 65th Ave., 10:45 a.m.

Shootings

• 100 block of 3rd Ave., 12:20 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Arson - Michael Glenn Payne, 46, 25 South Main, DeKalb.

• Aggravated assault - Kendarius K. Earl, 16, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.

• Possession of methamphetamine/two counts - James Ricky Stewart Jr., 44, 8321 Cook Rd., Shubuta. Stewart Jr. is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear, probation violation/parole.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Burglary to vehicle

• Zero Rd.

• Hwy. 39.

Traffic stop

• Powell Rd.

Stolen vehicle

• Quarter Moon Circle.

Accident with injuries

• E Fire Tower Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.

Theft

• Redman Rd.

• Savannah Dr.

Deceased subject

• Newton County-Martin Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.

• Medical assist. assist EMS crew - 1914 11th; 266 Hwy. 11/80.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 804 Fire Tower.

• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 518 Bonita Lakes.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2003 North Hills.

• Not reported - 1318 19th; 2201 30th; 600 26th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.

• Vehicle fire - Interstate 20 (Meehan).

• Vehicle fire - Old Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).

• Emergency medical service call - Null Rd. (Lauderdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

