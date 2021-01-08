Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Dalton Clarence Davis Jr., 51, 189 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.
• Arson - Jordeanna Sh’ane Lewis, 35, 11271 Hill Thompson Rd., Collinsville.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Patrick Terrell Lewis Jr., 29, 3802 32nd St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Chriszavion Dewayne Lofton, 18, 247 CR 50326, Newton. Lofton is also charged with driving on wrong side of the road, no liability insurance.
• Receiving stolen property - Damien Lee Rose, 20, 139 CR 167, Stonewall.
• Probation violation/parole - Larry Keith Scott, 36, 8225 King Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Welfare check
• Poplar Springs Dr.
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 11/80.
• Hwy. 45N/Russell Topton Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Hwy. 19S.
Accident no injuries
• Knox Rd.
Accident unknown
• Goodhope/Knox Rd.
Theft
• Johnny Bailey
Disturbance
• Hill Thompson Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation, 4300 Country Club.
• HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat, 314 23rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 5502 Frontage Rd.
• Not reported, 3103 St. Paul, 623 21st.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Structure fire, John C. Stennis (Sam Dale, Lauderdale).
• Vehicle fire, Hill Thompson Rd. (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 22 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
