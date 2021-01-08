Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Dalton Clarence Davis Jr., 51, 189 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.

• Arson - Jordeanna Sh’ane Lewis, 35, 11271 Hill Thompson Rd., Collinsville.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - Patrick Terrell Lewis Jr., 29, 3802 32nd St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Chriszavion Dewayne Lofton, 18, 247 CR 50326, Newton. Lofton is also charged with driving on wrong side of the road, no liability insurance.

• Receiving stolen property - Damien Lee Rose, 20, 139 CR 167, Stonewall.

• Probation violation/parole - Larry Keith Scott, 36, 8225 King Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Welfare check

• Poplar Springs Dr.

Accident with injuries

• Hwy. 11/80.

• Hwy. 45N/Russell Topton Rd.

Burglary to vehicle

• Hwy. 19S.

Accident no injuries

• Knox Rd.

Accident unknown

• Goodhope/Knox Rd.

Theft

• Johnny Bailey

Disturbance

• Hill Thompson Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Alarm system activation, 4300 Country Club.

• HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat, 314 23rd.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 5502 Frontage Rd.

• Not reported, 3103 St. Paul, 623 21st.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Structure fire, John C. Stennis (Sam Dale, Lauderdale).

• Vehicle fire, Hill Thompson Rd. (Suqualena).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 22 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

