Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/second offense - Christopher Todd Allgood, 23, 1168 Little Rock-County Line Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Allgood is also charged with careless driving, improper/no mufflers, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/second offense - Eugene Alex Davis, 23, 10415 Rabbit Rd., Lauderdale. Davis is also charged with careless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana/first offense, possession of paraphernalia.
• Murder - Marcus A. Dixon, 42, 16015 W Main St., Louisville.
• Murder - Ladarius K. Fowler, 20, 5280 Dove 2, Cuba, Ala. Fowler is also charged with robbery/armed.
• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - Hunter Chase Kirk, 21, 905 69th Ct., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Lester Leroy Milstead, 54, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 24, Meridian. Milstead is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of controlled substance.
• Burglary of commercial building/three counts - Lamajor Undreaous Taylor, 30, 917 Rubush Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Accident no injuries
• Meehan-Savoy Rd., Enterprise.
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N, Colliinsville.
• Constitution Ave., Meridian.
• Old Country Club, Meridian.
Burglary to vehicle
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
• Russell Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
Assault
• Hwy. 19N SB, Collinsville.
Stolen vehicle
• 57th Ct., Meridian.
Burglary
• Old Ridge Rd., Collinsville.
Welfare check
• Pine Tree Dr., Meridian.
Alarm
• Sam Lackey Rd., Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Jimmy Clifton Bell, 31, 1520 22nd Ave. Heights Unit 15, Meridian. Bell is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Not reported, 2309 Frontage Rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Grass fire, Earl Vaughn Rd. (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
