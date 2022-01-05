Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Simple assault - Danny Monegan, born in 1968, 1318 19th St., Meridian. Monegan is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Simple assault - Joshua Henley, born in 1985, 9430 Matthews Rd., Meridian. Henley is also charged with shoplifting, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
• DUI - Marcus A. Jones, born in 1983, 2908 7th St. Apt. 9, Meridian. Jones is also charged with public drunk, giving false information.
• Domestic violence - Sanchez King, born in 1980, 527 North Hills St., Meridian.
• DUI - Tanesha Pope, born in 1990, 2652 St Luke St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Edward L. Brown, born in 1969, 6505 Stennis Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Billy L. Crockett Jr., born in 1993, 1928 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Courtnay Hampton, born in 1984, 2014 29th Ave., Meridian. Hampton is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Disturbance of a business - Andrea Flowers, born in 1962, 2011 35th Ave., Meridian. Flowers is also charged with willful trespassing, disorderly conduct.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Tori Atkinson, born in 1984, 2003 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Curtis Ferguson, born in 1974, 7 Pineapple Ave., Cocoa, Fla.
• Shooting inside the city - Douglas C. Harris, born in 1960, 2012 15th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Roshekia Purnell, born in 1985, 2900 Highland Ave., Meridian. Purnell is also charged with simple assault threat.
• Public drunk - Madelyn Castillo, born in 1997, 3705 CR 350, Quitman.
• DUI - Antonio Williams, born in 1976, 10728 Antioch Rd., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Antonio Mason, born in 1989, 302 Sam Hurt Rd., Toomsuba.
• Disorderly conduct - Joe Bester III, born in 1981, homeless.
• Telephone harassment - Frederica D. Lanier, born in 1990, 4219 22nd St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with petit larceny.
• Shoplifting - Jordan K. Farley, born in 1999, 21282 Leslie Dr. Lakeview, Ala.
• Shoplifting - Raven Bosch, born in 1999, 21282 Leslie Dr. Lakeview, Ala.
• Public drunk - Derrick J. Sumrall, born in 1978, 383 Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Michael C. Russell, born in 1981, 1202 Hillview Dr. S, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Travis R. Reed, born in 1983, 5892 Johnson Loop Rd., Toomsuba. Reed is also charged with public drunk.
• Domestic violence - James J. Hodges, born in 1997, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. D3, Meridian. Hodges is also charged with petit larceny.
• DUI - Tanesha Pope, born in 1990, 2652 St Luke St., Meridian. Pope is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• DUI/other - Jason M. Busby, born in 1982, 9058 Westwood Dr., Meridian. Busby is also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Maghen Thrasher, born in 1984, 1526 Carl Harper Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Ahmad Martin, born in 1992, 3539 Mary Taylor Rd., Birmingham, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 4300 block of 8th St., 12:57 a.m.
• 3400 block of 8th St., 3:03 a.m.
• 1600 block of Hwy. 39N, 9:42 a.m.
• 2400 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 5200 block of Lakewood Dr., 6:02 a.m.
• 100 block of 63rd Ave., 3:43 p.m.
• 500 block of Hwy. 19N, 6:06 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3500 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:35 p.m.
• 800 block of Hwy. 19N, 2:13 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 200 block of West Lake Dr., 12:38 p.m.
• 3000 block of 40th Ave., 6:13 a.m.
• 1500 block of 44th Ave., 1:24 a.m.
Shootings
• 2800 block of 40th Ave., 9:26 a.m.
• 2408 block of 43rd Ave., 9:41 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Fredrick Lee Davis, 41, 527 53rd Ave.
• Failure to pay - Frederica Deon Lanier, 31, 1801 24th St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Marlin Randle, 41, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Randle is also charged with carjacking/unarmed.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Robert Joseph Britt, 46, 709 Alamutcha St., Marion.
• Probation violation/parole - Jeremiah David Jones, 26, 8968 Lockhart Trailer Ct. Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Johnson Lane.
• Harger Hill Rd.
Accident no injuries
• 5th St.
• Lauderdale Rd/Serton Rd.
• Causeyville Whynot Rd/Water Rd.
• Will Garrett Rd.
• Lizelia Rd.
Traffic stop
• Old Hwy. 45N.
• Powell Rd.
Observation
• Hwy. 496.
Domestic violence
• 5th St.
Burglary to vehicle
• Zero Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
• Canceled on medical scene - 124 Hwy. 11/80.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 1733 2nd.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 642 22nd.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - 3524 34th.
• Not reported - 4806 Manning; 5505 Hwy. 493.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1914 11th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1199 22nd.
• Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm - 510 22nd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 22 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.