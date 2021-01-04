Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 through Monday, January 4, 2021.

• Simple assault - Cedric Burns, 33, 4540 Pleasant Hill Rd., Meridian. Burns is also charged with resisting arrest.

• DUI/first offense - Courtney Lynn Chancelor, 25, 2404 Willow Bend Dr., Meridian. Chancelor is also charged with disregard of traffic device.

• Probation violation/parole - Mario Decarlos Cole, 34, 2647 Myrtlewood Dr., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Denise Tishall Ezell, 32, 5121 5th St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Aundria Hinton, 46, 911 48th Ave., Meridian. Hinton is also charged with driving in more than one lane, no liability insurance, improper equipment, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• Burglary/dwelling house - Morris Roland Robinson III, 34, 1621 Northwood Country Club, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Tremayne Darrvell Ruffin Jr., 18, 2399 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Matthew Devon Sanders, 26, 122 58th Ave., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with following too closely, failure to dim headlights.

• DUI/second offense - Allen Stewart, 55, 431 CR 161, Stonewall. Stewart is also charged with speeding.

• DUI/first offense - Curtis Jay Thomas, 56, 494 CR 288, Quitman. Thomas is also charged with improper equipment, careless driving.

• Possession of drugs within correctional facility - Delisa Leann Tingle, 26, 514 Old Country Club Rd., Marion.

• Failure to pay - William Colby Clark, 19, 4835 Valley Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 through Monday, January 4, 2021.

Assault

• Fox Rd.

• Old Hwy. 45 N.

• Hwy. 19 N.

Accident unknown

• Bolen Log Creek.

Accident no injuries

• Hwy. 19 N.

• Long Creek Rd.

• Baylor Rd.

• Will Garrett Rd.

• North Lakeland Dr.

• Meehan Savoy Rd.

Burglary in progress

• Aycock Rd.

Meet complainant

• Espey Hedgepeth Rd.

Disturbance

• Graham Cemetery

Observation

• 22nd Ave. S.

• Hwy. 80 W.

Theft

• Will Garrett Rd.

• Hwy. 19 N.

• Constitution Ave.

Suspicious vehicle

• Old Wire Rd.

Burglary to vehicle

• Russell Mt. Gilead.

• Will Garrett Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 through Monday, January 4, 2021.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 18th.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, Hwy. 39.

• Not reported, Hwy. 19, 35th, Hwy. 39, 27th.

• Brush or grass fire, 26th and 42nd.

• Not reported, Apache Ridge, 40th,16th.

• Detector activation, 46th.

• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire, Mosby.

• Not reported, Roebuck, 27th, Poplar Springs, 35th, Hwy. 493, Hwy. 19, 1st.

• Alarm system activation, 46th.

• Building fire, 28th.

• Forest, woods or wildland fire, 40th.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 7th.

• Not reported, A.

• Building fire, 47th.

• Grass fire, 25th.

• Not reported, 32nd, 24th, 28th, Druid.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 through Monday, January 4, 2021.

• Emergency medical service call, Valley Rd. (South).

• Brush fire, Suqualena Rd. (Suqualena).

• Assist, Knox Rd. (Russell).

• Brush fire, Poplar Springs Rd. (Bailey).

• Emergency medical service call, Jeffery Acres Rd. (Long Creek).

• Emergency medical service call, Springhill Rd. (Clarkdale).

• Truck fire, Lake Flora Dr. (Lauderdale).

• Grass fire, Vimville-Causeyville Rd. (Southeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

