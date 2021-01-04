Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 through Monday, January 4, 2021.
• Simple assault - Cedric Burns, 33, 4540 Pleasant Hill Rd., Meridian. Burns is also charged with resisting arrest.
• DUI/first offense - Courtney Lynn Chancelor, 25, 2404 Willow Bend Dr., Meridian. Chancelor is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Probation violation/parole - Mario Decarlos Cole, 34, 2647 Myrtlewood Dr., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Denise Tishall Ezell, 32, 5121 5th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Aundria Hinton, 46, 911 48th Ave., Meridian. Hinton is also charged with driving in more than one lane, no liability insurance, improper equipment, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Morris Roland Robinson III, 34, 1621 Northwood Country Club, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tremayne Darrvell Ruffin Jr., 18, 2399 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Matthew Devon Sanders, 26, 122 58th Ave., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with following too closely, failure to dim headlights.
• DUI/second offense - Allen Stewart, 55, 431 CR 161, Stonewall. Stewart is also charged with speeding.
• DUI/first offense - Curtis Jay Thomas, 56, 494 CR 288, Quitman. Thomas is also charged with improper equipment, careless driving.
• Possession of drugs within correctional facility - Delisa Leann Tingle, 26, 514 Old Country Club Rd., Marion.
• Failure to pay - William Colby Clark, 19, 4835 Valley Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from
Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 through Monday, January 4, 2021.
Assault
• Fox Rd.
• Old Hwy. 45 N.
• Hwy. 19 N.
Accident unknown
• Bolen Log Creek.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 19 N.
• Long Creek Rd.
• Baylor Rd.
• Will Garrett Rd.
• North Lakeland Dr.
• Meehan Savoy Rd.
Burglary in progress
• Aycock Rd.
Meet complainant
• Espey Hedgepeth Rd.
Disturbance
• Graham Cemetery
Observation
• 22nd Ave. S.
• Hwy. 80 W.
Theft
• Will Garrett Rd.
• Hwy. 19 N.
• Constitution Ave.
Suspicious vehicle
• Old Wire Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Russell Mt. Gilead.
• Will Garrett Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 through Monday, January 4, 2021.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 18th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, Hwy. 39.
• Not reported, Hwy. 19, 35th, Hwy. 39, 27th.
• Brush or grass fire, 26th and 42nd.
• Not reported, Apache Ridge, 40th,16th.
• Detector activation, 46th.
• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire, Mosby.
• Not reported, Roebuck, 27th, Poplar Springs, 35th, Hwy. 493, Hwy. 19, 1st.
• Alarm system activation, 46th.
• Building fire, 28th.
• Forest, woods or wildland fire, 40th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 7th.
• Not reported, A.
• Building fire, 47th.
• Grass fire, 25th.
• Not reported, 32nd, 24th, 28th, Druid.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 through Monday, January 4, 2021.
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Rd. (South).
• Brush fire, Suqualena Rd. (Suqualena).
• Assist, Knox Rd. (Russell).
• Brush fire, Poplar Springs Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Jeffery Acres Rd. (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call, Springhill Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Truck fire, Lake Flora Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Grass fire, Vimville-Causeyville Rd. (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.