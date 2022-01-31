Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Simple assault/threat -Jerree D. Ruffin, born in 1996, 1208 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Jawell Scargrough, born in 1994, 3014 Mt. Barton Rd. Apt. D25, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shannon Smith, born in 1988, 4001 40th St. Apt. 20, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Antonio L. Williams, born in 1976, 10714 Antioch Rd., Lauderdale. Williams is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Teresa Perry, born in 1971, 410 Orrick St., Canton.
• Willful trespassing - Kashen N. White, born in 2001, 2324 45th Ave., Meridian. White is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Fighting in public - William Winkfield, born in 1988, 1211 Obie Clark Rd., Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Sean Grice, born in 1996, 10891 Woods Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Rebecca S. Barlow, born in 1985, 2211 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Wiley E. Bell, born in 1965, 4120 9th St. Apt. 1301, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Jamarcus D. Bell, born in 1999, 200 23rd St. Apt. B79, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jamyia S. Brown, born in 1998, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. 0101, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tommie J. Reed, born in 1977, 5672 Cooper Circle, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 4800 block of Great River Dr., 5:24 p.m.
• 5900 block of Hwy. 80W, 6 a.m.
• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 8:17 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 4200 block of 8th St., 4:36 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 5800 block of 5th St., 11:56 a.m.
• 4700 block of 24th Place, 7:10 a.m.
Shootings
• 400 block of 22nd Ave. S, 6:10 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to seven shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only one showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Driving under the influence/refusal to take test - Jamicheal Alford, 28, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 77, Meridian. Alford is also charged with reckless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, improper equipment, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, fleeing arrest.
• DUI/first offense - I’Zhaun Mylik Bell, 21, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Bell is also charged with false ID information, no driver’s license, expired license tag, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, insurance card law in-vehicle, disobey traffic control devices.
• Child endangerment/two counts - James Michael Boyd, 38, 1323 33rd Ave., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Christopher Zanthony Clark, 35, 4220 22nd St., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substances - Raymond Lamar Echols, 30, 6849 Harry S. Truman Dr., Meridian. Echols is also charged with careless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substances.
• Possession of controlled substance - Zachery Tyler James, 21, 5044 Hwy. 145 South Lota, Meridian.
• Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon - Jerterrian Coreuntia King, 32, 153 Jerusalem Rd., DeKalb.
• DUI/first offense - James Bailey Mayatt, 25, 10722 Mayatt Rd., Meridian. Mayatt is also charged with improper equipment.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Clinton James Owens, 29, 36 Wildwood Trails Lot 25, Meridian. Owens is also charged with the disturbance of family.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Donny McGail Scott, 45, 4421 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officers.
• Sale of a controlled substance - James Arthur Williams Jr., 70, 1724 33rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Accident hit and run
• Windsor Rd/Covington Rd.
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
Domestic violence
• Hwy. 19N SB.
Vandalism
• Will Garrett Rd.
Missing person
• Atwood Rd.
Structure fire
• Old Hwy. 80W.
Burglary to vehicle
• Collins Dr.
• Collinsville Circle/twice.
• Collinsville Rd.
• W Lauderdale Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• W Lauderdale Rd/twice.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Not reported - 2124 14th; 219 47th; 2299 18th; 383 Briarwood; 729 Elmwood; 3510 32nd; 5672 Cooper; 5699 North Hills.
• Heat from short circuit (wiring) defective/worn - 1814 6th.
• Lock-out - 920 42nd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 4901 14th; 5921 Mohawk; 217 30th.
• Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) - 2123 7th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Brush fire - Sage Rd. (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire/brush fire - Interstate 20 (Meehan, Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Brush fire - Mitchum Bottom Rd. (Clarkdale).
• Grass fire - Knox Rd. (Russell).
• Brush fire - Barnhill Rd. (Bailey).
• Brush fire - Pine Springs Rd. (Suqualena, Bailey, Collinsville).
• Brush fire - Knox Rd. (Russell).
• Brush fire - Fisher Rd. (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Brush fire - Old 8th St. Rd. (Lost Gap, Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
