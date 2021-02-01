Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Willful trespassing - Brian Robinson, born in 1991, 510 53rd Ave., Meridian.

• Petit larceny - WIllie R. Parker, born in 1961, 4811 30th St., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 946 Powell Rd. Lot 7, Meridian.

• DUI - Eric R. Morgan, born in 1975, 794 Scruggs Rd., Meridian. Morgan is also charged with destroying city property.

• Disorderly conduct - Jareiqus Dixon, born in 1986, 615 33rd Ave., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Michael M. Scott, born in 1989, 818 Dr. Johnson Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• Disorderly conduct - Dewayne Key, born in 1962, 1118 34th Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Charles Green, born in 1963, 1407 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Matthew T. Buie, born in 1986, 8894 Lizelia Rd., Meridian. Buie is also charged with trespassing, malicious mischief/vandalism.

• Public drunk - Jewel Parker, born in 1963, 1100 34th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian.

• DUI - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Joseph L. Arrington, born in 1993, 726 65th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Robbery

• 2200 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:44 a.m.

Commercial burglary

• 4500 block of 35th Ave., 9:37 a.m.

• 4500 block of 35th Ave., 10:26 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 1600 block of 18th St., 11:25 p.m.

Shootings

• 3300 block of 20th St., 3:43 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Probation violation/parole - Jareigus Vashawn Dixon, 34, 616 33rd Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Jeremiah Hillie, 18, 360 Dewbury Lane, Butler, Ala. Hillie is also charged with improper equipment, possession of marijuana/first offense, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.

• Probation violation/parole - Dewayne Elliot Key, 58, 1118 34th Ave., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Felecia Shantioria Lee, 35, 1110 17th St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Katelyn Elizabeth Massey, 20, 1006 Griffs Fountain Rd., Chunky. Massey is also charged with disregard of traffic device, littering,

• Voyeurism/trepass by “peeping tom” - John David Oliver, 42, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba. Oliver is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment, driving with suspended license, false ID information.

• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Brian Letaurris Robinson, 29, homeless.

• Disturbing the peace - Joel Jarwarski Wallace, 43, 7061 Welch Rd., Toomsuba. Wallace is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.

• Possession of stolen firearm - Jamella Lashay White, 37, 3309 26th St., Meridian. White is also charged with MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.

• Probation violation/parole - Krystal Dawn Wolverton, 34, Wesley Chapel Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Assist Metro

• Woodland Ridge Rd.

Pick up wanted

• Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba.

Accident unknown

• Mt. Carmel Rd/Hwy 493, Bailey.

Accident no injuries

• W Lauderdale Rd., Collinsville.

Theft

• King Rd.

Observation

• JO Thomas Rd., Toomsuba.

Accident hit and run

• State Blvd. Ext., Meridian.

Disturbance

• Welch Rd., Toomsuba.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Building fire, 2328 10th.

• Not reported, 200 North Hills, 999 65th, 1259 Will Wright, 156 Interstate 20, 2348 Hwy. 19, 576 Bonita Lakes, 832 Hwy. 19.

• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 3116 36th.

• Grass fire, 601 59th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 4700 Paulding.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Structure fire, Fish Lodge Rd. (South, Clarkdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

