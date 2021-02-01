Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Willful trespassing - Brian Robinson, born in 1991, 510 53rd Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - WIllie R. Parker, born in 1961, 4811 30th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 946 Powell Rd. Lot 7, Meridian.
• DUI - Eric R. Morgan, born in 1975, 794 Scruggs Rd., Meridian. Morgan is also charged with destroying city property.
• Disorderly conduct - Jareiqus Dixon, born in 1986, 615 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Michael M. Scott, born in 1989, 818 Dr. Johnson Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - Dewayne Key, born in 1962, 1118 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Charles Green, born in 1963, 1407 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Matthew T. Buie, born in 1986, 8894 Lizelia Rd., Meridian. Buie is also charged with trespassing, malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Public drunk - Jewel Parker, born in 1963, 1100 34th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian.
• DUI - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Joseph L. Arrington, born in 1993, 726 65th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 2200 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:44 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 4500 block of 35th Ave., 9:37 a.m.
• 4500 block of 35th Ave., 10:26 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of 18th St., 11:25 p.m.
Shootings
• 3300 block of 20th St., 3:43 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Jareigus Vashawn Dixon, 34, 616 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jeremiah Hillie, 18, 360 Dewbury Lane, Butler, Ala. Hillie is also charged with improper equipment, possession of marijuana/first offense, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Probation violation/parole - Dewayne Elliot Key, 58, 1118 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Felecia Shantioria Lee, 35, 1110 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Katelyn Elizabeth Massey, 20, 1006 Griffs Fountain Rd., Chunky. Massey is also charged with disregard of traffic device, littering,
• Voyeurism/trepass by “peeping tom” - John David Oliver, 42, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba. Oliver is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment, driving with suspended license, false ID information.
• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Brian Letaurris Robinson, 29, homeless.
• Disturbing the peace - Joel Jarwarski Wallace, 43, 7061 Welch Rd., Toomsuba. Wallace is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Jamella Lashay White, 37, 3309 26th St., Meridian. White is also charged with MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.
• Probation violation/parole - Krystal Dawn Wolverton, 34, Wesley Chapel Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Assist Metro
• Woodland Ridge Rd.
Pick up wanted
• Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba.
Accident unknown
• Mt. Carmel Rd/Hwy 493, Bailey.
Accident no injuries
• W Lauderdale Rd., Collinsville.
Theft
• King Rd.
Observation
• JO Thomas Rd., Toomsuba.
Accident hit and run
• State Blvd. Ext., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Welch Rd., Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Building fire, 2328 10th.
• Not reported, 200 North Hills, 999 65th, 1259 Will Wright, 156 Interstate 20, 2348 Hwy. 19, 576 Bonita Lakes, 832 Hwy. 19.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 3116 36th.
• Grass fire, 601 59th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 4700 Paulding.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire, Fish Lodge Rd. (South, Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
