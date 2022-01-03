Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to pay - Damian Devon Barfield, 27, 5391 Charlie Dunn Rd.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Latrail Jerrell Bell, 32, 150 Blakley Circle.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Anthony Brewer, 48, 100 Railroad St., York, Ala. Brewer is also charged with no license tag, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Travis Deshaun Davis, 34, 6005 5th St., Meridian. Davis is also charged with expired license tag.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Thomas Ray Faust, 45, 4148 Bailey Acres Circle, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Cody Earl Jimerson, 37, 4515 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Burglary commercial building/two counts - Jason Lamar Leddon, 38, 6311 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Leddon is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism/two counts, grand larceny/more than $1000.00/two counts, malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Kidnapping/three counts - Jakoyius Ruffin, 17, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr. Lot 40, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with burglary/dwelling house, possession of stolen firearm.
• DUI/first offense - Tyrone David Rush, 49, 10364 Jackson Military Rd., Daleville. Rush is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no license tag, no driver’s license.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Delontay Preston Scott, 29, 2305 D St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz with intent to distribute.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Kathleen Turner, 35, 828 Briarwood, Meridian.
• Attempt to obtain controlled substance by fraud - Marketa Felisha Vale, 45, 2510 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Nicola D. Webster, 27, 1851 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian. Webster is also charged with unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding), suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Traffic stop
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
• 44th Ave.
• 6th Ave/17th St.
• 5th St.
Theft
• Leroy Naylor Rd.
• Johnson Lane.
Burglary to vehicle
• Ty Place.
Safety checkpoint
• Pine Springs Rd/Allen Swamp Rd.
• 5th St.
Accident no injuries
• Chandler Rd.
Welfare check
• Briarwood Rd.
Observation
• Old Hwy. 80W.
Suspicious person
• Bailey Acres Circle.
Meet complainant
• Mini Farm Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 4504 21st.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1303 Roebuck.
• Arcing, shorted electrical equipment - 134 North Hills.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 2148 13th.
• Motor vehicle assistant with no injuries - 6081 Hwy. 39.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2015 Mosby.
• Assist police or other governmental agency - 1524 21st.
• Building fire - 1801 24th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2614 56th; 803 29th.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 105 Frontage.
• Not reported - 999 65th; 1020 Hwy. 39; 1524 21st; 2104 24th; 4399 20th; 4501 Hwy. 39; 150 Interstate 20/59 WB; 2211 5th; 4210 Terry.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
• Structure fire - Ligon Dr. (Lost Gap, Collinsville, Suqualena).
• Structure fire assist - Valley Rd. (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
