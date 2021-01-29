Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence - Joeies Rogers, born in 1995, 3812 28th St., Meridian. Rogers is also charged with petit larceny, possession of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to appear - Otho L. Brown, 64, 2028 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Latoya Shunday Marsh, 34, 1209 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Kellie Louise Simpson, 39, 7706 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Tamarcus M. Smith, 26, 9598 Serton Rd., Lauderdale.
• Failure to pay - Jonie Chanell Williams, 33, 2028 39th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary to vehicle
• David Newell Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Front St. Ext.
Theft
• Harper Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Building fire, 221 Carter.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Assist, Greenhill Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
