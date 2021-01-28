Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Possession of marijuana - Austin Hathcock, born in 1998, 5140 Zero Rd., Meridian. Heathcock is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to pay.
• DUI - Terry A. Terral, born in 1965, 3911 Old 8th St. Rd, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Jamie A. Davis, born in 1987, 2281 Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Barbara J. Doolittle, born in 1964, 2219 S Frontage Rd. #167, Meridian.
• DUI - Jerrell L. Henry, born in 1984, 5969 Hwy. 503, Decatur.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Residential burglary
• 3700 block of 10th St., 7:09 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Raheem Lavon Blanks, 27, 1944 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Blanks is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, driving with suspended license, fleeing arrest, failure to pay.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Erica Marie Painter, 31, 142 CR 1141, Shubuta. Painter is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• Failure to pay - Terry Alan Terral, 55, 3911 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Theft
• Hwy. 494.
• Constitution Ave.
• Harper Rd.
Meet complainant
• Carl Price Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Not reported, 160 56th, 616 33rd, 8895 Hwy.19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Structure fire, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr. (Bailey, Northeast, Marion).
• Motor vehicle accident, 8895 Hwy.19N (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
