Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Public drunk - Jamaritoes Burton, born in 1986, 4107 58th Place, Meridian. Burton is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:27 p.m.
Shootings
• 800 block of 65th Ave., 7:37 p.m.
• 3700 block of 33rd St., 9:39 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Christopher Jacquace Smith, 23, 7073 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Home repair fraud/felony - Brian Keith Vowell, 42, 10250 Rd. 282, Philadelphia.
• DUI/first offense - Johnnie B. Bailey, 72, 2801 Espey Hedgepeth Rd., Bailey. Bailey is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, no driver’s license, seat belt violation.
• Probation violation/parole - Allen Earl Nause, 39, 425 2nd Ave., Sumerall.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Accident no injuries
• Harper Rd.
East MS Drug Task Force
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Wallace Hamburg, 50, 63 CR 446, Quitman.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition - 2213 23rd.
• Gas leak - 2219 42nd.
• Not reported - 1005 45th; 7807 Old 8th St.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 6201 Hwy. 493.
• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire - 523 C St.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 3821 North Hills St.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1308 22nd; 468 Sweet Gum Bottom Rd.; 517 40th.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 4704 State.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Structure fire - Hwy. 80W (South, Meehan).
• Structure fire - Hwy. 496 (Southeast, Toomsuba, Russell).
• Brush fire - Wilson Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call - Knox Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
