Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of cocaine - Laquarius Shanta Pringle, 29, 1730 Bolen-Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Pringle is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Simple assault - Renita L. Brown, born in 1982, 901 Rubbish Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 6566 Windsor Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - LaQuarius S. Pringle, born in 1991, 1730 Bolen-Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Pringle is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/other - Santiago Ruvalcaba, born in 1981, 5925 Hwy. 80W Lot 5, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Marla Robinson, born in 1993, 3141 Alpine Way, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Brandon D. Williams, born in 1981, 117 Loretta Dr., Quitman. Williams is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3100 block of Hwy. 39 North, 7:49 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of 15th Place South, 1:10 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Trespassing - William Kelly Baucum, 49, 12363 Magnolia Lake Dr., Collinsville. Baucum is also charged with disturbing the peace.
• Credit card/intent to defraud - Katherine Chambliss, 28, 2527 State Hwy. 496, Meridian. Chambliss is also charged with failure to appear.
• Probation violation/parole - Derrick Larron Lewis, 41, homeless.
• Simple assault - Nadia Mechelle Rushing, 37, 2320 20th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Missing person
• Meehan-Savoy Rd., Enterprise.
Vandalism
• Bunk Newell Rd.
Burglary
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Animal control x five
• SL Wilson.
Theft
• Hwy. 494.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Assist police or other governmental agency, 2025 15th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 2401 Hwy. 39.
• Not reported, 500 Hwy. 19.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
