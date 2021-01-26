Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Willful trespassing - Alfred Plummer, born in 1982, 7442 Lizelia Rd., Marion.
• Domestic violence - Kristopher Cardarlyn Brassfield, born in 1997, 301 63rd Place Apt. 64, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tera Spencer, born in 1985, 8043 King Rd., Meridian. Spencer is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Disorderly conduct - Jarrod H. Gingell, born in 1978, 2309 56th Ct., Meridian. Gingell is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 400 block of North Frontage Rd., 9:13 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1800 block of 20th Ave., 11:22 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Weapon/possession on school property - Bryce Jordan Cole, 18, 3930 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Elliot Lynne Fowler, 31, 816 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Harrison Woodcock Nichols Jr., 67, 932 Powell Rd., Meridian. Nichols Jr. is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Probation violation/parole - Jermaine Marquez Ramsey, 24, 557 Sweetgum Bottom Rd.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Suspicious vehicle
• Oxford Rd.-Luther Ray Cobb Rd.
Theft
• Hwy. 496.
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
Missing person
• Meehan-Savoy Rd.
Accident
• Marion Russell Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 2400 15th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Emergency medical service call, Fred Haguewood (Causeyville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
