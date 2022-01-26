Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Public drunk - Adam C. Sims, born in 1982,25692 Hwy. 613, Lucedale.
• DUI/other - Antonio D. Stewart - born in 1986, 817 56th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Derrick Scott, born in 1984, 3715 19th Ct., Meridian. Scott is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Public drunk - Marcus Jones, born in 1983, 2908 7th St. Apt. 9, Meridian.
• DUI - Joseph G. White, born in 1968, 4015 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ozie L. Townsend Jr., born in 1959, 2113 22nd Ave., Meridian. Townsend Jr. is also charged with willful trespassing, giving false information.
• Simple assault/threat - Quintez Brown, born in 1987, 6605 North Hills St., Meridian. Brow is also charged with larceny/trespass less than.
• Domestic violence - Shacobee Rush, born in 2001, 3709 10th St., Meridian. Rush is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Petit larceny - Nova Perry, born in 1982, 157 CR 611, Walnut, Miss.
• Domestic violence - Davion Kelly, born in 1999, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Quaveon D. Hopkins, born in 2001, 1906 33rd Ave. Apt. C7, Meridian.
• DUI - Clifton E. Burnham, born in 1962, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Terrinecy R. Harris, born in 1988, 3102 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Harris is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, giving false information.
• Shoplifting - Otis L. Watkins, born in 1990, 6450 Confederate Dr., Marion.
• Domestic violence - Whitney L. Ratcliff, born in 1988, 1414 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Terrance A. Loper, born in 1984, 1414 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - George J. Lewis Jr., born in 1973, 2005 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jamie L. Kelly, born in 1996, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D29, Meridian. Kelly is also charged with stalking, malicious mischief.
• Domestic violence - Justin D. Haley, born in 1993, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. K77, Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Ozie L. Townsend Jr., born in 1959, 2113 22nd Ave., Meridian. Townsend Jr. is also charged with public drunk.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 1800 block of Carousel Dr., 11:23 p.m.
• 1900 block of Front St., 8:27 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:09 p.m.
• 2000 block of 5th St., 11:04 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 300 block of 5th Place, 10:42 a.m.
• 1400 block of North Lakeland Dr., 7:06 p.m.
Shootings
• 4600 block of Valley St., 6:15 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Darnell Lasha Hare, 28, 301 63rd Place, Meridian. Hare is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• DUI/first offense - Clayton Watson, 24, 1515 33rd Ave., Meridian. Watson is also charged with improper turn, careless driving, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Hayden Elijah Holley, 23, 10 Robin Lane, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - David Mitchell Miller, 67, 2541 Billy Harper Rd., Toomsuba. Miller is also charged with failure to dim headlights.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Traffic stop
• 45th Ave/Valley St.
• Hwy. 11/80.
• 8th St.
Accident no injuries
• Bunk Newell Rd.
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
Meet complainant
• Briarwood Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Koosa Dr.
• State Blvd/37th St.
Theft
• Valley Rd.
• David Newell Rd.
• 24th Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2704 Highland; 110 Hwy. 11/80; 4269 Poplar Springs.
• Not reported - 404 Pinehurst; 3419 State.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2537 Freeman.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional - 3326 Old Marion.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
