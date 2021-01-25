Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/refusal - Tatum C. McMullan, born in 1996, 371 Brewer McMullan Rd., Union.
• DUI/refusal - Andrew S. Todd, born in 1987, 605 N Mulberry Ave., Butler, Ala.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian. Holt is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - Daulton L. Nelson, born in 2003, 8524 East Cottonwood Dr., Meridian. Nelson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Public drunk - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Ericeon Gordon, born in 2002, 2520 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Dexter R. Williams, born in 1992, 3104 36th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Carlisha Barfield, born in 1989, 8392 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Interfering with police - James Jones, born in 1942, 211 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Edward A. Knight, born in 2000, 12263 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Jaden M. Dominy, born in 2002, 1180 Willow Lake Rd., Meridian. Dominy is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
• DUI - Gloria D. Walker, born in 1976, 1413 Ridge Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 500 block of South Frontage Rd., 10 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2400 block of South Frontage Rd., 10:31 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 400 block of 56th Ave., 2:43 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Deion Betts, 25, 881 Marion Russell Rd., Marion.
• DUI/first offense - Melvin Eugene Burton, 56, 9525 Billy Bell Rd., Lauderdale. Burton is also charged with no license tag.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jeremy Ryan Evans, 42, 12961 Rocky Ridge Rd., Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Joe Edwards Evans III, 39, 8293 King Rd., Meridian. Evans III has also been charged with careless driving.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Jacarus Deshawn Goodwin, 26, 3101 36th Ave., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Jessica Francine Hill, 29, 930 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Johnny B. Hill, 49, Rt. 1 Box 326, Lauderdale.
• DUI/first offense - Xavier Darrell Powe, 28, 940 CR 220, Heidelburg. Powe is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, seat belt violation.
• DUI/second offense - Jamarion Ladontae Spencer, 21, 2708 St Luke St., Meridian. Spencer is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Domestic violence - Christian Dewayne Stephens, 22, 3410 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba. Stephens is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, public profanity.
• DUI/first offense - Dalton Ray Vanderford, 16, 4927 Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian. Vanderford is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Suspicious person
• Causeyville Rd.
Meet complainant
• JO Thomas Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Oxford Rd.-Luther Ray Cobb Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Richard May Memorial Dr.-W Lauderdale Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Gas leak, 2207 13th.
• Not reported, 1999 29th, 3804 40th.
• Lifting assistance, 575 Tanner.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 576 Bonita Lakes.
• Not reported, 6305 Oakland Park.
• Medical assist, 2907 15th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Knox Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire, Mayatt (Martin, Collinsville, Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Butts (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Dunrovin (South).
• Motor vehicle accident, Lizelia (Northeast).
• Structure fire, Old Causeyville (Long Creek, Southeast, Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Fire alarm, Conehatta St. (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
