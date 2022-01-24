Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Khirallah Mursl Alzawakri, 22, 200 North Hills, Meridian. Alzawakri is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Shavonte Cole, 27, 3012 Mt. Barton Place, Meridian. Cole is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle/two counts, compulsory school attendance.
• DUI/first offense - Kenteric Dion Delk, 17, 1389 Warren Town Rd. Meridian. Delk is also charged with improper lane usage, improper equipment, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Roger Dale Hill, 44, 52409 Hwy. East, Greenwood Springs, Ms. Hill is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, stop lights, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Tyrone Dashand Hill, 42, 9536 Meyers Rd., Lauderdale. Hill is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, failure to appear/two counts.
• DUI/first offense - Jeremiah Hill, 19, 360 Dewbury Lane, Butler, Ala. Hill is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Lauren Claire Joiner, 44, 4707 18th Ave., Meridian. Joiner is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation.
• Sale of controlled substance - Lashaun Lofton, 41, 1974 Russell Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jaelin Price, 24, 6112 Oakland Park St., Meridian. Price is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Derrick Leanthony Scott, 37, 3715 19th Ct., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Chelcee Rae Varnado, 32, 134 McKenzie Lane, Enterprise.
• Trespassing/willful - Quaveon Dazhun Hopkins, 20, 1906 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Curtis Horton, 29, 4315 26th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Meet complainant
• Hwy. 39 N Windmill Dr.
Theft
• Valley Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Will Garrett Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle - 157 Interstate 20/59 WB.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2827 7th; 3925 King.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 4918 21st.
• Not reported - 4331 Highland Park.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
