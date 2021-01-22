Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Willful trespassing - Natalie L. Cole, born in 1986, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Brian L. Robinson, born in 1991, 505 52nd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 600 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:04 a.m.
• 2400 block of 8th St., 8:15 a.m.
• 1000 block of Grand Ave., 5:23 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of 24th Ave., 1:58 p.m.
• 800 block of 37th Ave., 5:41 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/second offense - Markeos Devangela Davis, 43, 434 Austin St., Philadelphia. Davis is also charged with careless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Fall pretense/four counts - Virginia Ann Gordon, 33, 2185 Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Curtis Horton, 28, 4315 26th St., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Robin Reynolds, 63, 5236 Hwy. 145 South, Meridian.
• Trespassing/willful - Brian Letaurris Robinson, 29, homeless.
• Failure to pay - Matthew B. Wright, 38, 4905 CA Pickard Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary
• Valley Rd.
Accident hit an run
• Hwy. 11/80.
Stolen vehicle
• Old 8th St. Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Collinsville-Martin Rd.
• Hand-Wildcat Rd.
Drug activity
• 5th St.
Welfare check
• Hwy. 45 Bypass.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 7599 Hwy. 39.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, 911 39th.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional, 4904 1st.
• Not reported, 1392 Roebuck, 151 Interstate 20/59 WB, 1555 Tommy Webb, 399 Hawkins Crossing.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
