Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Shoplifting - Eddie J. Davis, born in 1989, homeless. Davis is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Tanesha M. Houston, born in 1999, 209 3rd Ave., Meridian. Houston is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI/other - Justin D. Dial, born in 1978, 9425 Collins Dr., Collinsville. Dial is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Curtis A. Horton Jr., born in 1992, 4315 26th St., Meridian. Horton Jr. is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Possession of marijuana - Anastasia R. Nicholas, born in 1998, 2521 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Public intoxication - Kevin Walker, born in 1986, 2156 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Candice Westerfield, born in 1981, 4324 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Meet complainant
• West Lauderdale Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Theft
• 5th St.
• Pine Springs Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Building fire, 3402 12th.
• Cooking fire, confined to container, 1114 24th.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 7681 Van Zyverden.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 6225 M.
• Gas leak, (natural gas of LPG) 1507 43rd, 2211 11th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 2706 St. Andrews.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 5099 Newell.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 2899 20th.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 1215 26th.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, 5033 B.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Brush fire, Pauldin Rd. (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
