Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Shoplifting - Brenda J. Reynolds, born in 1959, 2387 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Santonio Ott, born in 1982, 817 56th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Church burglary
• 2200 block of North Frontage Rd., 3:25 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1200 block of North Frontage Rd., 7:10 a.m.
• 1100 block of South Frontage Rd., 9:43 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2000 block of 24th St., 11:41 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Ricky Chadwick Roberts, 31, 1296 Lawrence Rd., Lawrence.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Deion Betts, 26, 1481 Marion Russell Rd., Meridian. Betts is also charged with disturbance of family.
• DUI/first offense - Carl Lamar Marshall, 22, 45764 Hwy. 17, Meridian. Marshall is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Anthony Quinn Weir, 45, 564 Panola Dr., Marion. Weir is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, driving under the influence/second offense.
• DUI/first offense - Patricia Cheyanne Wyrick, 19, 6639 S Anderson Rd., Meridian. Wyrick is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Observation
• Zero Rd.
• North Frontage Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 493
• Twitley Branch Rd.
• Poplar Springs Dr./Old Country Club Dr.
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
Theft
• York Rd.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 495
Accident with injuries
• Valley Rd/T.M. Jones Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Will Garrett Rd.
• Mini Farm Rd.
• Branch Estates Rd.
Disturbance
• Marion Russell Rd.
Missing person
• Officers Lake Rd.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 145.
Traffic stop
• Fisher Rd.
Accident unknown
• Hwy. 19S/Sgt. Fitz Birk Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Building fire - 1301 39th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2915 St Luke.
• Not reported - 1511 Rubush.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident - T.M. Jones (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.